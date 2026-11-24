MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has helped Omani authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle 500,000 tablets subject to medical distribution regulations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Security spokesperson Brigadier General Talal bin Abdulmohsen bin Shalhoub said information shared by Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control with its Omani counterpart helped foil the smuggling attempt.

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He praised the cooperation between the two countries in monitoring and intercepting narcotics, saying it reflected strong security coordination in tackling cross-border criminal networks.

Shalhoub added that Saudi Arabia would continue to combat drug-related criminal activities, disrupt smuggling operations and arrest those involved to protect the country's security and youth.

As part of recent joint Gulf efforts to combat organised crime, Kuwaiti and UAE authorities arrested a suspect on November 23 linked to a criminal network accused of defrauding victims across the region through fake advertisements and calls made using local phone numbers.

The network operates from outside Kuwait and uses devices capable of activating multiple SIM cards simultaneously.

This allows scammers to make calls and send text messages that appear to come from local numbers, leading victims to believe they are dealing with legitimate organisations, the Ministry of Interior said.

Working together, Kuwaiti investigators tracked a shipment of SIM cards intended for fraudulent activities. The suspect was arrested while collecting the shipment.

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