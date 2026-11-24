MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Danielle Yablonka, Israel's representative at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, has sparked controversy over her national costume, which featured imagery of Jerusalem's Old City, olive trees and Jaffa oranges.

Dressed in a gold-and-blue embellished bodysuit, matching gold boots and an exquisite crown, the 25-year-old model joined 115 other contestants on stage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 21, where all 116 participants showcased national costumes ahead of the November 24 grand finale.

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For this round, all the contestants wore outfits inspired by their countries' history, wildlife and cultural heritage. In Yablonka's case, the standout feature was her oversized cape, which depicted Jerusalem's Old City alongside images of olive trees and citrus groves. Its wings also carried the word "peace" in English, Hebrew and Arabic, as well as the phrase "Jerusalem, City of Peace".

Take a look at the handmade costume below:

Titled Where the Desert Blooms, the gold-toned ensemble was designed by Jerusalem-born Israeli designer Jacob Meir. The Miss Israel Instagram account described it as "a celebration of resilience, diversity, and the belief that beauty can grow from adversity".

The pageant's announcer introduced the design as a tribute to a land where history lives, cultures meet and the desert blooms.

The appearance, however, was met with a divided response. Footage shared online captured a mix of reactions from the crowd, with some spectators appearing to boo as Yablonka took to the stage, while others responded with cheers and applause.

Mixed reactions over costume

The costume prompted further criticism online, with much of the debate centring on its use of Jerusalem's imagery and the symbolism of olive trees and Jaffa oranges amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and war in Gaza.

Yablonka later disputed reports that she had been booed, telling Israel's Channel 12 that she did not hear any jeering during her walk and believed the audio in widely shared videos may have been edited.

"Crazy story, but I'm 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after," she said. "Nobody heard the boos in real life."

She added that one person had booed during the competition's first night but was quickly silenced. She also said she felt supported by fellow contestants and pageant staff.

"I wanted this costume to tell the story of Israel beyond the headlines," Yablonka told The Times of Israel.

Why olive trees, Jaffa oranges are significant

While the costume was presented as a celebration of Israeli heritage and agricultural achievement, some of its most prominent elements also hold deep historical and cultural significance for Palestinians.

Olive trees, in particular, are closely associated with Palestinian identity, livelihoods and connection to the land. Passed down through generations, olive groves have long been a source of income for Palestinian families and an enduring symbol of their agricultural heritage.

Their importance extends beyond culture. According to the UN, an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families in the West Bank depend on olives and olive oil as a primary or secondary source of income.

However, Palestinian farmers have increasingly faced restrictions on accessing their land, alongside damage to olive groves and attacks by Israeli settlers.

The impact has been particularly evident during the annual olive harvest. The UN has reported that more than 4,000 trees and saplings have been damaged since September alone, while more than 25,000 kilogrammes of produce have been vandalised or stolen.

Jaffa oranges, meanwhile, have also become an important part of Palestinian agricultural heritage and cultural identity. The citrus fruit emerged as a major export crop in the 19th century, with Jaffa becoming internationally associated with its orange trade.

A symbol of peace amid conflict

The cape also featured a dove, a widely recognised symbol of peace and hope. Alongside the words "Jerusalem, City of Peace", the imagery added another layer to the costume's message.

However, the symbolism was viewed against the backdrop of a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 75,000 Palestinians, according to Reuters, while violence and settler attacks have continued across the occupied West Bank.

The combination of these symbols and the ongoing conflict brought renewed attention to the costume, prompting debate over how national heritage, cultural identity and political symbolism intersect on an international stage.

'Where is the Palestinian voice?'

In a video shared on Monday, Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub explained why the country had not sent a contestant to this year's Miss Universe pageant, saying establishing a national competition requires time, resources and institutional support.

Ayoub, the first woman to represent Palestine at Miss Universe, said seeing Israel's representative take to the stage prompted her to question the absence of a Palestinian voice.

"Where is the Palestinian voice?" she asked.

She explained that organising a national pageant involves more than selecting a contestant. It requires holding a competition, covering participation costs and providing training.

Describing Miss Universe as the "Olympics of beauty", Ayoub said building the necessary institution takes time and cannot be done alone.

She revealed that she had been working independently to establish the Miss Palestine organisation, even selling her car and taking out a loan to fund the initiative.

Ayoub said she remains committed to securing Palestine a place on the international stage, where it can showcase its culture, heritage and symbols.

She called on Palestinian organisations and institutions to support the initiative, stressing that representation goes beyond a beauty pageant and gives Palestinians an opportunity to have their voices heard internationally. Watch her video below:

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