MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When the Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off on Wednesday for China's Tiangong space station, it will be a moment of pride not just for China, but also for Pakistan.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old Pakistani Air Force pilot and payload specialist, is set to be the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign national to board Beijing's Tiangong space station, after he was named a crew member of the Shenzhou-24 space mission on Tuesday.

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While Ali is not the first Pakistani in space - Monaco-based polar adventurer Namira Salim flew on Virgin Galactic's Galactic 04 mission in October 2023 - he will be the first to undertake an orbital space mission.

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Ali will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong in May.

Here's all you need to know about Muhammad Zeeshan Ali.

Who is Zeeshan Ali?

The 40-year-old is a Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander and pilot. Ali was selected in April 2026 alongside fellow Pakistani Air Force pilot Khurram Daud to undergo astronaut training in China. Following a competitive selection process, Ali was chosen for the mission, while Daud became his backup.

Part of a three-man crew that includes Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi, Ali will work as a payload specialist and is set to stay at the station for 5 to 10 days.

He will be conducting scientific experiments developed by Pakistani researchers, carrying out biotechnology research relevant to food security and climate change and setting up scientific equipment and samples aboard the space station.

Learnt Chinese, trained for 7 months

To prepare for the flight, Ali trained for seven months in Beijing, during which he underwent intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also practised calligraphy and played table tennis.

Speaking in Chinese at the press conference, Ali quoted Chinese poet Wang Zhihuan of the Tang Dynasty (618-907): "To enjoy a grander sight, climb to a greater height."

"This is like my daily training - day after day, climbing to a greater height," Ali added.

He said he can now communicate with his Chinese counterparts in Chinese. "We train side by side. The friendship between us represents China-Pakistan friendship, which is higher than the mountains, deeper than the sea, sweeter than honey, and as vast as outer space," he said.

'Hopes of 250 million Pakistanis'

His achievement is historic as Ali will be the first Pakistani to travel into Earth's orbit, the first foreign astronaut to participate in China's crewed space programme and the first international astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station.

"I'm not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," Ali told a news conference held to introduce the crew.

While Ali's stay is much shorter than the usual six-month rotation for a Chinese astronaut, it is a big deal for Pakistan.

Flying to the moon is also on Ali's mind.

"I hope for the next chapter of China-Pakistan space cooperation to grow from one astronaut, one flight to multiple joint flights, to (the) moon, Mars and beyond," he said.

Pakistani minister Ahsan Iqbal referred to Ali on X as "Pakistan's first astronaut", adding that the mission underscored the trust and "iron brotherhood" between Beijing and Islamabad.

Space cooperation between China and Pakistan dates back to the early 1990s. China has launched Pakistani satellites and a Pakistani-built rover is also set to fly on a Chinese lunar mission around 2028.

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