MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar's Ministry of Public Health has warned against a fakke slimming product containing sibutramine, called Hoodia Gordonii, Kalahari cactus, known as 'Cactus Pills'.

Test results from the Ministry of Public Health's Drug Quality Control Laboratory confirmed that the product contains sibutramine, making it a falsified product that may pose a risk to public health.

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The country's Ministry of Public Health said that the product is not registered in the country and is being promotoed through social media platforms.

The authority took action against the violator, it said, adding that it "is taking all necessary control, regulatory, and legal measures against violators to ensure public health and safety."

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