Qatar Warns Against Fake Slimming Product Known As 'Cactus Pills'
Test results from the Ministry of Public Health's Drug Quality Control Laboratory confirmed that the product contains sibutramine, making it a falsified product that may pose a risk to public health.Recommended For You
The country's Ministry of Public Health said that the product is not registered in the country and is being promotoed through social media platforms.
The authority took action against the violator, it said, adding that it "is taking all necessary control, regulatory, and legal measures against violators to ensure public health and safety."ALSO READ
- Qatar recalls all batches of Clasgen eye drops over sterile manufacturing issues Qatar warns against using baby sleep gripe water after Dubai recall
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment