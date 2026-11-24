MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Taiwan, the birthplace of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, celebrated on Tuesday with video tributes across its biggest cities the return of its homegrown hero as head of the company he co-founded less than two weeks after his abrupt resignation.

Huang has a rock star status in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and the island is a critical link in the global AI supply chain. His visits regularly draw crowds of fans and reporters, a phenomenon that local media have called "Jensanity."

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On Tuesday, at Banqiao bus station in New Taipei, a screen showed Huang in his trademark black leather jacket beside a red heart and a line-drawn skyline. The messages read "Awaiting the king's return" and "Awaiting your comeback, Jensen."

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A dozen outdoor screens at transport hubs and shopping districts in Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan played a 217-second tribute, the organisers said in a statement. The length refers to Huang's February 17 birthday.

Huang's resignation earlier this month, following revelations of his extramarital affairs including one with an alleged spy for Beijing, was met with shock in Taiwan. Supporters have said they never ruled out a comeback.

"For Taiwan, I think this is very good news... You only have to look at how sharply Taiwan's stock market fell in the days after he stepped down," said Venus Chang, 51, who works in finance in Taipei. "His contribution to Taiwan has been enormous. That's why I'm genuinely delighted to see him return."

Gary Wu, a 31-year-old engineer, said his first thought after seeing the news of Huang's return overnight was the likely boost to Taiwan's stock market. "Sure enough, by this morning I could see it had hit the daily limit-up," he said.

Taiwan's benchmark index closed up 9 per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-month low.

'Taiwan loves Jensen'

Last week, prominent figures from Taiwan's technology industry organised a two-night light display on the Taipei 101 skyscraper featuring messages including "Taiwan Loves Jensen," "Family and Friendship" and "Thrive Together."

“I always felt he would come back,” said Jane Kuo, 50, who runs Flower Restaurant, a Taipei eatery that Huang frequented during his Taiwan trips.“He pulled through. That's great.”

Kuo said she was ready to welcome Huang back whenever he next visits Taiwan, saying he boosted business at her restaurant, bringing colleagues and family members and sometimes ordering takeaway to bring on his private jet.

His dramatic comeback after pressure from US President Donald Trump though has revived questions over the risks created by Nvidia's dependence on Huang and by the billions of dollars the company has poured into AI startups that buy its chips.

The historic rally in Nvidia shares lost steam on Tuesday as investors refocused on the political and governance risks surrounding his reinstatement. The company and its boss also faces a host of state and federal probes and reviews.

Deep industry ties

Beyond his celebrity status, Huang spent decades cultivating close personal relationships with Taiwan's tech leaders, helping build a supplier network that became the backbone of Nvidia's dominance in AI computing.

During his frequent visits to the island, he hosted gatherings of executives from TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Quanta Computer and other suppliers. Local media dubbed them "trillion-dollar dinners," a reference to the combined market value of the companies represented.

In May, Huang described Taiwan as the "epicentre" of the AI revolution and said Nvidia planned to invest about $150 billion a year in the island.

"Of course Taiwan really welcomes Jensen Huang's return," said Lee Chang-ken, the president of Cathay Financial, Taiwan's largest financial holding company. "Naturally, we look forward to AI development continuing so that Taiwan's supply chain companies can keep making big profits."

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