Financial District Tower Targeted In Attack In Saudi Arabia: Coalition
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Tuesday that one of the towers at the Financial District had been targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said the relevant authorities were responding to the attack at the site.
The statement did not identify the party responsible for the attack or provide details regarding casualties or material damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment