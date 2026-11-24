MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Anthropic PBC is releasing a new safety system that lets business customers keep control of their data when using its most capable artificial intelligence models - a stark change from an earlier data-retention policy the company had announced to mitigate potential cyberattacks.

The maker of the Claude chatbot on Monday plans to roll out an early version of the system, which it's calling enterprise frontier safeguards. It still requires enterprise customers using its Mythos and Fable AI models to retain prompts and responses for 30 days, but allows them to do so on their own cloud computing services rather than Anthropic's.

Bloomberg previously reported in August that Anthropic was developing such a system and would release it this year, and the company said in September that it would roll it out in the fall.

Anthropic had announced in June that it would retain all customer data for its more powerful Mythos and Fable models - as well as as future frontier offerings - for 30 days to help spot and prevent new kinds of cyberattacks using its technology. The company said at the time that it wouldn't use the data to train its AI.

Still, Anthropic acknowledged in a report that the policy would "be unpopular with customers who have come to expect zero retention, and pose real risks to our business success (especially if competitors do not follow).” After the announcement, the company faced pushback from customers on social media.

Rival OpenAI has also been working on its own method to avoid retaining data from customers using its most advanced models.

Jon Turow, Anthropic's head of safeguards for its most cutting-edge AI models, said that customers that choose to retain such data on their own will hold the encryption keys for the stored data. Anthropic software run by the cloud service will do occasional 15-minute scans on the stored data, he said, to look for signs of sophisticated attacks.

If the software identifies a potential problem, the customer will receive an automated alert with details about the related transcript data, and it can decide how to respond. Anthropic will also get an alert, but it won't be able to access related data, Turow said. The company expects the fees a customer would pay for this data storage to be "immaterial” relative to the fees they would pay for cloud storage, he said.

Anthropic developed the system with more than 100 of its customers, Turow said, including investment banks, big tech companies, startups and law firms.

"It was a puzzle to solve,” he said.

The release comes days after the AI company delivered the largest initial public offering in history. After a jump in first-day trading last Thursday, Anthropic shares edged down to $86.87 as of 10:40 a.m. in New York, 4.7% above the $83 initial public offering price.