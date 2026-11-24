MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Oslo: More than 800 recipients in Denmark received an identical bomb threat email sent mainly to schools across the country on Monday, Copenhagen Police said Tuesday.

Police said they continued to regard the threats as unfounded. Their investigation was ongoing and was also examining similar incidents in other countries, though they had not disclosed whether any connection had been established.

Community police officers were in contact with affected schools, police said, declining to provide further details while the investigation remained underway.

The emails reached schools and other institutions nationwide on Monday, including prisons and hospitals. Copenhagen Police is coordinating the investigation into reports from police districts across Denmark.

South Jutland Police said Monday that the large number of recipients was among the factors supporting its assessment that the threats were unfounded. It urged institutions discovering the email in the following days to remain calm and bear in mind the police assessment.