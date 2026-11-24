MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, held meetings in Tokyo today with senior leaders of Japan's largest energy industry companies on cooperation in the energy sector.

His Excellency's talks covered a discussion of energy cooperation with senior executives of major energy, power, and financial companies and institutions including Jera, Mitsui, Marubeni, Idemitsu, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Discussions during His Excellency's meetings focused on enhancing future cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations in the energy sector.