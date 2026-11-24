Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets WHOOP Chief Executive Officer
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank Governor and Qatar Investment Authority Chairman HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met WHOOP Chief Executive Officer Will Ahmed in Doha on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on key developments in global financial and investment markets.
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