Qatar Central Bank Issues QR 5Billion In Government Ljarah Sukuk
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank on Tuesday issued Government ljarah Sukuk worth QR 5 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.
In a statement, the Qatar Central Bank said the sukuk were issued with two different maturity dates, as follows:
QR 2.5 billion, as an additional tranche of an existing issuance, maturing on Jan. 16, 2029, with a yield of 5.65 percent.
QR 2.5 billion, as an additional tranche of an existing issuance, maturing on Aug. 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.75 percent.
The Qatar Central Bank noted that total bids for the sukuk amounted to QR 10.2 billion.
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