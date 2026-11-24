MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank on Tuesday issued Government ljarah Sukuk worth QR 5 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement, the Qatar Central Bank said the sukuk were issued with two different maturity dates, as follows:

QR 2.5 billion, as an additional tranche of an existing issuance, maturing on Jan. 16, 2029, with a yield of 5.65 percent.

QR 2.5 billion, as an additional tranche of an existing issuance, maturing on Aug. 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.75 percent.

The Qatar Central Bank noted that total bids for the sukuk amounted to QR 10.2 billion.