Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, has launched the fifth edition of its Dadu Gardens season, inviting children and their families to a season of play, learning, exploration, and creativity.

Running until next April, the season features interactive activities designed to help children discover nature, build new skills, and learn through hands-on experience.

Reopening Dadu Gardens marks a key milestone for the museum. Across past seasons, the gardens have given children and their families space to create lasting memories, explore through play, and build meaningful connections that support children's learning and development.

Dadu Director Maha al-Hajri said Dadu Gardens have embodied purposeful play since opening in 2021 by offering a space where children and their families can explore, experiment, and learn.

She noted that these experiences help shape the next chapter of Dadu, adding that the future museum will draw on lessons from the gardens to offer children and their families even more ways to discover, play, and connect.

This season's activities include a smoothie-making bicycle, a salad station, plastic recycling and bead-making workshops, and a community garden with herbs and a botanical scavenger hunt. Programmes also feature Color Weaving, a Community Mural, Dadu Cubes, Rigamajig, and a Balance Board, along with a Mud Kitchen where children use mud, water, leaves, and other natural materials to simulate meal preparation for a sensory play experience that sparks imagination.

Dadu Gardens Children's Museum of Qatar creativity Children