The Ministry of Municipality has announced that Doha Zoo will reopen in the third quarter (Q3) of 2027, after the completion of a comprehensive rehabilitation project that includes modernising all of its facilities and services.

HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah conducted an inspection tour to review the project's progress and latest developments, and to assess the readiness of the construction phases ahead of the zoo's opening to the public.

The development project aims to preserve the zoo's historical identity and unique character while upgrading its infrastructure, service amenities, and recreational facilities, restoring it as a premier family destination that combines enjoyment, knowledge, and environmental education.

Doha Zoo