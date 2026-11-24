Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council marked the 20th anniversary of the Undergraduate Research Experience Programme (UREP) during its 18th Annual Competition, held at Qatar University.

The event was attended by Omar Ali al-Ansari, secretary general of QRDI Council, and representatives from academic and research institutions, mentors and students.

Aysha Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, senior programme director at QRDI Council, said:“Since its launch in 2006, UREP has helped introduce undergraduate students to research at a time when Qatar was building its national research system. Twenty years later, former participants are conducting advanced research and mentoring younger students. This continuity reflects the programme's long-term contribution to developing the research talent needed to advance Qatar's national priorities.”

UREP has funded more than 1,580 research projects involving over 6,200 students from academic institutions across Qatar. More than 1,280 projects have been completed, producing over 500 significant research outputs. Programme data also shows that 50% of UREP awardees subsequently received funding through other QRDI Council programmes, while 30% of Graduate Sponsorship Research Award recipients had previously participated in UREP.

The competition featured oral presentations by five finalist teams from Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, alongside a research poster competition. The event concluded with awards presented to the winning teams in the oral presentation and research poster competitions, as well as the winners of the Best Representative Image of an Outcome Competition.

Through UREP, the QRDI Council enables undergraduate students to undertake year-long research projects under academic supervision, with funding for participating students.

Qatar Research Development and Innovation Undergraduate Research Experience Programme