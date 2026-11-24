MENAFN - Gulf Times) Filmmakers Kholood al-Ali, Nadia al-Khater, Yazid Taki, Amira Abujbara, Horia El Hadad, Sebastian Delascasas, and Tony El Ghazal showcased their creative journeys and narrative visions at a press gathering for the eight short films competing in the Made in Qatar contest at the Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026.

They discussed their experiences developing their projects in Qatar and bringing to the screen stories deeply rooted in personal experience, family ties, and cultural identity.

The competition pays tribute to Qatari talent and talent based in Qatar through a plethora of cinematic genres. The judging panel comprises Qatari filmmaker Al Johara al-Thani, Lebanese actress and filmmaker Yumna Marwan, and Palestinian-Belgian filmmaker and producer Nael Khleifi.

In a post on her official Instagram account, HE the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said the eight films made in Qatar each have their own way of seeing the world, emphasising that the programme offers all these voices a space in the nation's cinema - a source of tremendous pride for her.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa also affirmed her pride in the filmmakers and everyone who helped bring their work to the screen, adding that the future of cinema in Qatar hinges on giving these filmmakers the opportunity to make their next films and ensuring their work finds an audience both at home and around the globe.

Her Excellency urged audiences to watch the eight films and discover the stories each has to tell in its own distinctive way.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), filmmakers praised the Doha Film Institute for giving local voices a platform to showcase their work to audiences at home, across the region and abroad through the festival.

Co-directors Amira Abujbara and Horia El Hadad said their film draws on a traditional Qatari folktale to spark dialogue between younger and older generations. They added that if even one young viewer called a grandparent after watching it, they would have achieved what they set out to do.

Kholood al-Ali described her animated film as a warm, deeply personal story about a young girl named Maria trying to make friends. Although aimed primarily at children, it also gives adults plenty of room to connect with its emotional depth.

On AI's growing role in filmmaking, al-Ali stressed that directors, producers and artists remain the masterminds behind their stories and firmly in control of their narrative threads.

Modern technology, she said, will save time and effort in production but will never pose a threat to creative talent.

Tony El Ghazal said his film explores a race against time as people feel life slipping through their fingers. Though filmed in Qatar and set in Lebanon, it tells a universal human story that audiences everywhere can relate to.

Sebastian Delascasas described documenting his final year with his mother before her death as a necessity amid a difficult time for his family. Through the film, he wanted to celebrate his memories with her and hold on to them.

Yazid Taki said he turned to memories of his mother to shape his film, which moves between two worlds: the memories they shared and an imagined world of moments he wished they had experienced together.

Nadia al-Khater, who is also being honoured through the festival's Arab Rising Stars program, said her film reflects personal feelings tied to her family.

Backed by numerous partners and sponsors, the festival runs through Nov 27, bringing together filmmakers, audiences and leading voices from the region and beyond to celebrate authentic storytelling and the diversity of voices shaping cinema.