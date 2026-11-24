MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is pulling back to $3,648 this morning after the overnight push to about $3,690, a day after Monday's 3.1% rebound spiked to $3,715 on the Nvidia news. The bias is Neutral, with $3,685 as the line in the sand.

Tuesday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,648, above Monday's close at about $3,634, after spiking to $3,714.60 on Monday and fading into the New York close. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,646.77 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,648.40 at 07:05 PKT. The session opened near $3,660, pushed to about $3,690 in the early hours, and has since pulled back to $3,648.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,759 (R4), the November 19 session high, then $3,715 (R3), Monday's spike high, $3,700 (R2), the round number and the overnight push candle's body top, and $3,685 (R1), the overnight push high and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,648, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,647 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,637 (S2) is Monday morning's high, $3,625 (S3) is the November 19 close, and $3,600 (S4) is the round number and Monday morning's consolidation base. The bias is Neutral: the rebound has reclaimed $3,625 and $3,637, but every push since the open has been sold a little lower than the last, and gold still trades far below the 50-day average near $4,072 and the 200-day average near $4,261. A sustained hourly close above $3,685 flips the bias to Bullish, toward $3,700, then $3,715; a sustained hourly close below $3,637 flips it back to Bearish, toward $3,625, then $3,600.

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Charts are annotated TradingView OANDA:XAUUSD snapshots captured this morning, with all nine levels drawn on the 1-hour chart and seven on the 30-minute chart (R4 and R3 sit above its visible range), and the pivot at the live spot of $3,648.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment in December, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said more tightening looks likely. Markets are assigning about a 96% probability to a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 62% probability of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March that would take the benchmark to 4.50% to 4.75%. The one softening factor is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned on Monday that the Fed could jeopardize economic growth by raising rates too aggressively, and expectations for a third straight hike in March have weakened to about 35% from more than 50% a week ago. Fed officials enter their pre-meeting blackout on November 28.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.94% to 4.96%, just under the 5.00% threshold after falling about 15 to 21 basis points last week as stocks sold off, with the 10-year real yield near 2.89%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays near 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index is at 104.48, up 0.62% on Monday, near its 19-month high after closing last week at 103.81, and it has now risen for four straight weeks. Gold rose against that dollar strength on Monday for the first time in weeks, and silver rose with it to near $42.50 an ounce. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2027 target to $4,650 an ounce from $4,800, its second cut this month after cutting from $5,400, UBS has lowered its forecast for this quarter by 10% to $4,500, while Morgan Stanley still sees $5,250 by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Crude oil fell about 3% on Monday even as the Middle East risk stayed live. West Texas Intermediate fell $2.68 to $80.73 a barrel and Brent fell $2.62 to $89.95, after Brent had traded near $95.89 earlier in the month, as Libya's Sharara pipeline restarted and the International Energy Agency projected a fourth-quarter supply surplus of about 1.7 million barrels a day. The driver is still the Strait of Hormuz: the Iran-backed Houthi movement said it attacked an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple attacks targeting vessels in Gulf waters and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, and US military operations on Qeshm Island raised hopes for the reopening of the waterway. Shipments through the strait are reportedly back near pre-conflict levels, which is why oil fell even as the attacks continued. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid.

What to watch today

Today brings a scarce economic docket, with the week's main event landing on Wednesday: the second estimate of third-quarter GDP and the October core PCE inflation report, forecast at 3.2% on the year, due at 18:30 PKT. It is a Thanksgiving-shortened week in the US, with markets closed on Thursday and a short session on Friday. It is a day for watching whether the $3,637 floor holds or gives way.

Monday's close: gold ended Monday at about $3,634, up about 3.1% on the day, after spiking to $3,714.60 and fading into the close, and spot is trading near $3,648 this morning after an overnight push to about $3,690 The bounce that matters: gold bottomed near $3,503 on Friday, its lowest since September 2025, then rallied 3.1% on Monday on the Nvidia news, but the rally faded $42 from its New York peak into the close, and the overnight push to about $3,690 is already pulling back The Fed picture: markets price about a 96% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 62% chance of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely, while Treasury Secretary Bessent warned the Fed could jeopardize growth by hiking too aggressively Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.94% to 4.96%, just under the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index is at 104.48, up 0.62% on Monday, near its 19-month high Oil lower: Brent fell $2.62 to $89.95 a barrel and WTI fell $2.68 to $80.73, down about 3% on Monday, as Libya's Sharara pipeline restarted and the International Energy Agency projected a fourth-quarter supply surplus of about 1.7 million barrels a day, even as Houthi attacks on a Saudi refinery and vessel attacks near the Strait of Hormuz kept the geopolitical risk alive Equities rebounded with gold: the Nasdaq jumped on the news that Nvidia is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, gold futures rose 4.9% to $3,686.40, and silver rose to near $42.50 an ounce Bullish trigger: soft PCE or GDP numbers on Wednesday, or a fresh Hormuz headline, revive the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,685 (R1) as the trigger and $3,700 (R2), then $3,715 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: hawkish Fed commentary or hot PCE expectations keep the hike path intact, with a sustained hourly close below $3,637 (S2) as the trigger and $3,625 (S3), then $3,600 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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