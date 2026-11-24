MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

HALO stocks are set to become the dominant investment theme of 2027 as AI spending, a power crunch and a wave of government money all peak at the same time, predicts the Investment Director ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from James Green come as Wall Street strategists forecast spending by the biggest US tech companies on AI infrastructure will jump 54% to $1.2 trillion next year, before growth slows sharply to 12% in 2028.

Forecasters estimate only one of the six biggest AI spenders will generate positive free cash flow next year as capital expenditure soars.

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Power is set to become the tightest bottleneck. US data centre power demand is forecast to more than double to 66 gigawatts in 2027 from 31 gigawatts in 2025, rising to 8.5% of peak summer demand. In major data centre markets, the wait for a grid connection already exceeds four years.

The way AI is used is shifting too. Industry forecasts suggest 2027 could be the year inference, where AI models carry out real work, overtakes training as the main source of demand.

Government spending adds further momentum. Germany plans to lift total investment to EUR117.5 billion in 2027 from EUR78.9 billion in 2025, while its total defence spending is set to reach EUR144.9 billion next year.

The UK's commitment to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP also takes effect from 2027.

This month's swing of almost $1 trillion in the value of the world's biggest chipmaker showed how heavily global markets now lean on a handful of tech names.