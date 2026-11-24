MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Nvidia's (Nasdaq: NVDA ) near $1 trillion surge on Jensen Huang's return is only the first leg of a move that could double its value, but three big tests now lie ahead, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Nvidia shares closed 31% higher on Monday, adding close to $1 trillion in value, after the board unanimously reinstated Huang as CEO. Just hours earlier, Nigel Green had predicted the chipmaker could double in value with its founder back in charge.

Monday was the best session for the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 since April 2025, with the indices up 6.5% and 4.7%. In Asia on Tuesday, Taiwan's main index jumped more than 9% and South Korea's Kospi over 7%.

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The board says its decision followed input from senior US government officials, and that its investigation into Huang's conduct continues.

Six days earlier, its chair had told an earnings call there were no plans to bring him back.

Huang is due to be interviewed privately by House lawmakers on 1 December before he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on export controls on 3 December.

Lawmakers want answers on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia products to China.

Nvidia has pledged to hire a chief compliance officer and has set up a national security and export controls committee.

Nvidia is forecasting revenue growth of around 75% for its next financial year and has about $390 billion in supply commitments. It also makes up more than 6% of the S&P 500, so its fortunes flow straight into index funds and pensions worldwide.