(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z). Metalsource announced assay results from its ongoing drill program at Silver Hill, where deep drilling continues to improve management's understanding of the high-grade polymetallic system. SH26-27 returned widespread mineralization over 17.28 metres, including 3.6m grading 416 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), and 0.67m grading 1.2 kg/t AgEq. SH26-27 demonstrates mineralization is open to the south, opening up new target areas for exploration drilling. Key Highlights High-Grade Gold Mineralization Re-Emerges: SH26-27 intersected 0.67 metres grading 9.49 g/t gold, 184.86 g/t silver and 20.51% combined lead-zinc, equivalent to 1,192 g/t AgEq, demonstrating the return of high-grade gold mineralization within the southern portion of the system. A New Direction for Potential Expansion: SH26-27 confirms significant polymetallic mineralization farther south of the principal drilling area, beyond an intervening lower-grade zone, opening a compelling new direction for aggressive stepout drilling. Strengthening the Geological Model: The contrast between SH26-26 and SH26-27 highlights the variability in grade distribution and provides important geological information for identifying potential controls on higher-grade mineralization and refining future drill targets. Expanding the Exploration Frontier: With mineralization visually identified farther south in SH26-45, pending assays and continued aggressive stepout drilling will investigate whether additional mineralized zones extend along strike and at depth, supporting the Company's broader objective of evaluating the ultimate scale of the Silver Hill system.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AgEq (g/t) SH26-27 243.54 260.82 17.28 0.08 3.49 0.01 0.58 1.07 32 Including 250.42 254.02 3.60 2.20 91.67 0.11 3.90 7.91 416 Including 253.35 254.02 0.67 9.49 184.86 0.49 6.59 13.92 1,192 SH26-26 218.48 234.82 16.34 0.03 1.88 0.01 0.14 0.44 14 Including 218.85 220.61 1.76 0.13 5.02 0.02 0.42 2.58 62 Including 218.85 220.10 1.25 0.18 6.57 0.01 0.55 3.30 80

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Table 1: Composite assay results with widths reported as core length. Additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AgEq calculations below.

Drillhole SH26-27 was drilled south and along trend of SH26-26 (Figure 3), to test mineralization extent beyond a previously identified low grade area defined by SH26-12 (results pending), SH26-13 (results pending), SH26-14 (results pending) and SH26-26. Importantly, SH26-27 identified improved mineralization south of this low-grade line, evidenced by the results from SH26-27, and the visual result previously reported in SH26-45. Together, these results open up new opportunities for exploration drilling south of SH26-45, as well as along the up-dip and down-dip extensions of the mineralized zones intersected in SH26-27 and SH26-45.

Success in this region will be an important milestone in the Company's goal to add significant size to mineralization identified at Silver Hill.

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