Mining Stock Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) Drills High-Grade Gold-Silver Zone South Of Previous Mineralization At Silver Hill
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|AgEq (g/t)
|SH26-27
|243.54
|260.82
|17.28
|0.08
|3.49
|0.01
|0.58
|1.07
|32
|Including
|250.42
|254.02
|3.60
|2.20
|91.67
|0.11
|3.90
|7.91
|416
|Including
|253.35
|254.02
|0.67
|9.49
|184.86
|0.49
|6.59
|13.92
|1,192
|SH26-26
|218.48
|234.82
|16.34
|0.03
|1.88
|0.01
|0.14
|0.44
|14
|Including
|218.85
|220.61
|1.76
|0.13
|5.02
|0.02
|0.42
|2.58
|62
|Including
|218.85
|220.10
|1.25
|0.18
|6.57
|0.01
|0.55
|3.30
|80
Table 1: Composite assay results with widths reported as core length. Additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AgEq calculations below.
Drillhole SH26-27 was drilled south and along trend of SH26-26 (Figure 3), to test mineralization extent beyond a previously identified low grade area defined by SH26-12 (results pending), SH26-13 (results pending), SH26-14 (results pending) and SH26-26. Importantly, SH26-27 identified improved mineralization south of this low-grade line, evidenced by the results from SH26-27, and the visual result previously reported in SH26-45. Together, these results open up new opportunities for exploration drilling south of SH26-45, as well as along the up-dip and down-dip extensions of the mineralized zones intersected in SH26-27 and SH26-45.
Success in this region will be an important milestone in the Company's goal to add significant size to mineralization identified at Silver Hill.
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