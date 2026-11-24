MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, features a silver, copper and oil market analysis article from Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA.

Yesterday, I wrote that the precious metals and copper "might only test their previous lows" and then rally. This morning, they're testing them.

At the moment of writing these words, December copper futures trade near $5.44, after giving back Monday's gains, and December silver futures trade near $42.20, after Monday's rally to $44.12.

Copper formed its bottom at the 50 percentFibonacci retracement level, and in copper, retests of this kind are normal.

AdvertisementCopper's Multi-Day Bottoms

In yesterday's analysis, I wrote: "Since the precious metals and copper are already in the reversal mode, they might only test their previous lows, or decline less than they did previously, and then rally." On Monday, December copper futures rallied to $5.788 and settled at $5.634, 2.7 percent higher. This morning, they moved down to $5.3985, slightly below Monday's low of $5.408.

Multi-day bottoms are relatively normal in copper. We saw them in April 2025, in August 2025 and in March 2026, and this morning's decline is a retest of the bottom, not a sign that the rebound is over.

One of my Gold Trading Alerts subscribers asked in the comments whether it's hard to make a chart call with so much geopolitical uncertainty, pointing to the shipments of copper from the US to China and the high US inventories linked to the tariff threats. It's a good question, and I'm happy to answer it here as well. The flows are a part of thefundamental picture, and the fundamentals point to the medium-term direction, while the technicals help with the timing. Geopolitics adds uncertainty, but the market's reaction to the news tells me more than the news itself.

The copper producers show how strong the reaction to copper's bottom was.

FCX Soared With Copper

FCX's stock price rose 8.09 percent on Monday, to $49.71, after a high of $51.88, much more than copper itself. My Gold Trading Alerts subscribers opened a long position in FCX on Friday, and on Monday, it closed the day in the green.

They were on the other side of FCX before my September 2026 forecast, I wrote: "This convinces me that getting back on the short side of the FCX trade when it was above $75 was indeed a good idea." FCX moved down to $45.60 on Friday, about 39 percent below $75. My subscribers took profits from their short position on November 18, and on Friday, they switched to the long side for the rebound.

Copper's moves matter for silver as well.

Silver Follows Copper

Industry is the biggest source of silver demand, and much of that silver goes into the same kind of electrical uses that drive copper demand. On Monday,the silver price rallied $2.105, to $43.175, and silver gained 5.1 percent, more than gold's 3.9 percent.

This morning, December silver futures are back near $42.20, after a low of $41.635, which is above Monday's low. In my view, that's a retest of the multi-day bottom that silver formed on Friday and Monday, when it moved down to $40.615 and $41.40, respectively.

The bigger picture hasn't changed, though October 1, when silver traded near $61, I wrote: "The next sizable move is likely to be to the downside." Silver now trades about 31 percent lower.

Another subscriber asked this morning whether silver, which looks weak during this rebound, still has a chance to move up to $45, at least. In my view, it does. Silver moves more than gold in both directions: on Monday, it gained more than gold, and this morning, it's giving back more. If the USD Index tops in its target area, the upswing could take silver to $45 or higher in the following days.

Crude oil is the other big commodity that matters for silver, and it's close to an important moment.

Oil Declines Into Its Turning Point

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that three "violating" tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, President Trump warned that Iranian vessels that challenge the US blockade would "all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy."

Oil fell anyway. January WTI futures settled $3.24 lower on Monday, at $80.17, below their September 4 low of $80.71, as Libya reopened its Sharara pipeline. This morning, WTI moved down to $79.07, testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its July-September rally, and it's now back at about $80.40.

The triangle-vertex-based reversals tell me when a turning point is likely, and the move that comes before it points to the direction. This year, crude oil topped right at such a reversal in early June, and it bottomed right at the next one in early October October 7, when WTI traded near $89.50, I wrote: "Today, it is declining into one, which means the reversal has bullish implications for crude oil." Within about three weeks, December WTI futures rallied from below $88 to almost $105.

The price of oil is declining into the next such reversal now. It's due this week, so it seems that the reversal itself might come right before or right after the Thanksgiving week. Perhaps that's when other markets will soar as well, and when the USD Index will decline more profoundly.

One of my Gold Trading Alerts subscribers asked in the comments whether the odds of a joint bottom in the metals and oil around this reversal are increasing, now that both are moving lower. In my view, they are. Gold and silver moved to their lows on Friday and copper on Monday. This morning, silver is retesting its lows, and copper moved slightly below Monday's low, while oil is declining into its reversal. A joint bottom doesn't have to form on the same day. It's still not a sure bet, though.

The Dollar Holds the Key

All of this depends on the USD Index Friday's analysis, I wrote that its next target was at about 104.2-104.3, and on Monday, it closed at 104.32, its highest close since March 2025. This morning, it's lower, at about 103.9. Gold rallied $136 anyway, even though the fed funds futures moved to pricing a Decemberrate hike as a certainty.

In my view, the USD Index could be topping here, or it might have already topped. If so, the bottoms in silver and copper are likely in, and commodities, stocks and the mining stocks could rally further in the following days.

Where This Leaves Us

Copper reversed at its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement on Friday, rallied on Monday, and this morning, it's retesting its lows, as it did at its earlier multi-day bottoms. Silver is doing the same, FCX soared, and oil is declining into its triangle-vertex-based reversal, which is due this week. If the USD Index tops in its target area, the next leg of this upswing might come right before or right after the Thanksgiving week. In my view, it's a corrective upswing, and the medium-term decline is likely to continue after it. In today's Gold Trading Alert, I described what I expect from the miners and how my subscribers are positioned for this upswing.

Bottoms in copper rarely form in one day, and this one is no exception.

Thank you for reading today's analysis - I appreciate that you took the time to dig deeper and that you read the entire piece. If you'd like to get more (and extra details not available to 99% investors), I invite you to stay updated with our free analyses -sign up for our free gold newsletter now.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA

Research mining stocks at the Investorideas free stock directory

Axel Merk: What Warsh's Fed Approach Means for Gold, & Gold Stocks