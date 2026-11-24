Nuxaris Faces Liquidity Check As Canton Ecosystem Adds Markets And Allocations
New York, NY, Nov 24, 2026 - Canton Signal Feed - Nuxaris faces a December 7 liquidity check across three venues, and Canborsa added two currency markets. Loop opened its shared token list to issuers, while Circle received another validator allocation. Launchnodes launches DamlBo.
Nuxaris faces liquidity check as Canton ecosystem adds markets and allocations
Nuxaris faces a December 7 liquidity check across three venues, and Canborsa added two currency markets. Loop opened its shared token list to issuers, while Circle received another validator allocation.
Canton DevNet access
Launchnodes launched DamlBox, giving Daml developers a hosted Canton DevNet participant node. One dashboard manages package uploads, party creation and Ledger API access.
Zenith connects EVM testnet to 15 external test networks
Zenith connected its EVM testnet to 15 external test networks in a Cosmos pilot, with a test token now able to move from Zenith to Ethereum Sepolia. The pilot explores how applications on Canton's EVM extension could reach networks outside Canton. (Canton Signal Feed).
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