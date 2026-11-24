MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The webinar will show traders how to set up TradingView, read SPY market structure, and put SPX options activity in context.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





QZ SEAFIRE TERMINAL

Coffee With Q is welcoming new participants to its Ikigai SPX and SPY Day Trading Masterclass and previewing QZ Seafire Terminal, a proprietary TradingView indicator suite planned for 2027. The terminal is designed to give traders a way to analyze options activity in real time alongside the market structure they already follow.







ZERO DTE SPX and SPX Phone APP

Coffee With Q will host a free introductory webinar on using TradingView to study zero-days-to-expiration options, commonly called zero day to expiry options. The session will demonstrate how to set up SPY and SPX options charts, mark key price levels, and recognize when the market is moving within a range. It will also cover one of the program's core rules: No Structure. No Trade.TM

Register for the free webinar

Email ... with the subject 0DTE Webinar to register, ask about Masterclass onboarding, or request updates on QZ Seafire Terminal. Webinar attendance is free and requires no purchase.

TradingView is currently offering Black Friday discounts of up to 80% on eligible plans. Coffee With Q may earn a commission from qualifying purchases made through its TradingView Black Friday link.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q teaches market structure, chart preparation, and risk management through its Ikigai SPX and SPY Day Trading Masterclass. The webinar is for educational purposes. Options involve risk, and buyers can lose the entire premium paid.

Media contact

Coffee With Q

Kath Lee

...

️ DISCLAIMER

This is not investment advisory. I'm not calling trades. I'm teaching you to think.

Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Q Levels and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners.