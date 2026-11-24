From left, Russell Davidson, KG+D Architects; Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown; Former Supervisor/Mayor Richard Dionisio; Councilman Mike DiCostanzo; Supervisor/Mayor Tom Scappaticci; Town Engineer Michael Amodeo, P.E.; Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkin

$30 Million Facility Features Sustainable Elements Including Geothermal Heat Pump, Green Roof

- Harrison Supervisor/Mayor Tom Scappaticci, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HARRISON, NY (November 2026) – Harrison Town officials joined with County and State leaders on November 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Special Preview of the new state-of-the art Harrison Recreation Center, a $30 million investment in the community that brings together recreation, fitness, wellness and community engagement under one roof.The new center will officially open to the general public in early 2027.Facility AmenitiesThe Recreation Center, located at 270 Harrison Avenue, features a wide range of amenities designed to serve residents of all ages and interests, including:.Gymnasium features 2 basketball courts and volleyball courts, 3 pickleball courts..Indoor walking track.Fitness center with locker rooms.Grand community event room with kitchenette.Community meeting room.E-gaming room.Arts and crafts room.Recreation game room.Administrative offices and staff spaceSustainable Design and Energy EfficiencyThe Harrison Recreation Center incorporates environmentally responsible design features intended to improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs and promote sustainable stormwater management. These features include:.Geothermal Heating and Cooling System: Utilizes underground wells and the earth's relatively constant temperature to provide efficient indoor climate control..Green Roof: Helps manage stormwater runoff while supporting environmental sustainability..Advanced Stormwater Management System: Incorporates sustainable design practices to manage runoff and reduce impacts on surrounding areas..Energy-Efficient LED Lighting: Motion sensors and timer controls help minimize unnecessary energy consumption..Strategic Sun-Shading Systems: Designed to manage solar heat gain and improve building efficiency..Solar-Ready Infrastructure: Accommodates the future installation of a solar panel system..Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations: Supports the transition to cleaner transportation.An Investment in Harrison's FutureThe new Harrison Recreation Center represents an important investment in community life, health and wellness, and environmental responsibility. By combining modern recreational amenities with energy-efficient building systems and sustainable design practices, the facility provides residents with an enhanced community resource while reflecting a forward-looking approach to municipal infrastructure.“This is an exciting milestone for Harrison. The new Recreation Center will be a place for our community to gather and enjoy for many years ahead,” said Supervisor/Mayor Tom Scappaticci.Town Engineer Michael J. Amodeo, P.E. said,“This building was designed and built to the highest standards the Town has ever seen.I feel the success of this project, and the realization of the municipality's achievement will permanently alter the culture of how we operate and plan our infrastructure.This renewed sense of accomplishment sets a precedent for the Town, and provides the confidence which will allow us to become more courageous in our actions, and not fall back on 'that's just how it's always been done' mentality.This building has set a new standard of excellence for our community, and will usher our municipality into a new, more united era.”The architect for the project is KG+D Architects of Mount Kisco.###

Dean Bender

Thompson & Bender

+1 914-391-6042

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Harrison Celebrates Special Preview of New State-of-the-Art Recreation Center News Provided By Thompson & Bender November 24, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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