Ampace and GridVest teams signing ceremony at RE+ 2026

Collaboration pairs Ampace's product and technical support with GridVest's local procurement and project coordination.

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampace and GridVest today announced a strategic partnership to expand commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage offerings in the United States. The collaboration will connect advanced battery technology with the equipment sourcing, financing, and implementation support customers need to bring projects into operation. GridVest will serve as a channel sales partner to uplevel support.

The companies intend to make energy storage more accessible to businesses, project developers, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms by bringing together complementary strengths across the project lifecycle. Ampace brings battery engineering, manufacturing expertise, while GridVest provides a coordinated approach to equipment procurement, flexible financing, logistics, system integration, and commissioning support under one contract.

Together, the companies aim to simplify the path from equipment selection to deployment, helping customers address energy costs, strengthen power resilience, and integrate storage with solar and other distributed energy resources.

“Expanding the C&I storage market takes more than a strong battery product. Customers also need a practical way to procure, finance, and deploy the complete system,” said Omeed Badkoobeh, VP of Sales, ESS at Ampace.“By combining Ampace and CATL's technology and manufacturing capabilities with GridVest's procurement, deployment and aftermarket support, we can help more businesses turn their energy storage plans into operating assets.”

GridVest's services address several of the challenges that can slow storage deployment, including coordinating battery, inverter, and energy management system suppliers; managing equipment delivery; and aligning payment structures with project needs. This integration and commissioning support helps customers navigate the transition from purchasing individual components to bringing a complete system online.

Ampace intends to support GridVest with technical documentation and training so its team can address product questions and refer more detailed technical inquiries to the appropriate specialists.

“Most C&I storage projects don't stall because of the battery. They stall at the stakeholder handoffs: the inverter and EMS have to be compatible with the battery, deliveries have to line up with site readiness, and payment milestones should match how the project is actually financed,” said Alex Shoer, Managing Partner of GridVest.

“In preparation for COD, owners need a clear avenue for service, often requiring comprehensive project management to create a division of responsibility among stakeholders. GridVest manages all of this, and our partnership with Ampace gives developers and EPCs a Tier 1 battery with a single team responsible for getting assets to operation and keeping them there,” said Josh Rhoades, Director of Operations and Partnerships at GridVest.

This partnership establishes a framework for the companies to pursue joint opportunities and expand their commercial collaboration.

About Ampace

Ampace is a globally leading premium lithium-ion battery supplier, focusing on energy storage systems, micro e-mobility, power tools, drones, cleaners, and the pan-robot industry. With a complete R&D and manufacturing system covering the "Cells - Battery Packs - System Integration" chain, and international authoritative certifications such as AS9100, the company provides comprehensive solutions for global customers, efficiently meeting their diverse, multi-scenario needs.

About GridVest

GridVest is a U.S.-based battery energy storage procurement and financing partner serving developers, EPCs, IPPs, EV charging companies for commercial and industrial projects. The company brings together equipment sourcing, financing, logistics, system integration, commissioning and aftermarket support through one coordinated team. With access to multiple battery, inverter, and energy management system manufacturers, GridVest helps customers select equipment suited to their applications, manage procurement complexity, and move projects from planning through deployment.

Liz Prinz

GridVest

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Ampace & GridVest Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Offerings & Services News Provided By GridVest November 24, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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