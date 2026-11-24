Artists collaborating in Colour Conversations Exhibition

Horsham artist brings stories to life with two exhibitions at the prestigious Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in London and Bannatyne Hotel & Spa in East Sussex.

LONDON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Horsham artist is bringing stories to life through stitch, colour and creative collaboration, with two exhibitions showcasing her distinctive textile practice at the prestigious Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in London and Bannatyne Hotel & Spa in East Sussex.

From the personal stories woven into her textiles to large-scale collaborative works created through shared ideas and experimentation, textile artist Fran White is demonstrating how art can connect people, encourage creative expression and open up new conversations.

Working from her home studio in Horsham, Fran has developed an increasingly distinctive practice combining textiles, painting and mixed media. Her work explores themes of identity, memory, landscape, heritage and human connection, often bringing together layers of fabric, colour, texture and stitch to create pieces rich in meaning and personal interpretation.

This autumn and winter, two very different exhibitions offer visitors the opportunity to discover the breadth of her work and the ideas that underpin it.

BECOMING FRAN... – A PERSONAL ARTISTIC JOURNEY AT THE RSA

At RSA House, London, Fran's solo residency exhibition, Becoming Fran..., offers an intimate exploration of her evolving artistic identity and creative journey.

Bringing together expressive textile works and an interactive collaborative stitching project, the exhibition invites visitors to look beyond the finished artwork and consider the experiences, memories and influences that shape an artist's practice.

The interactive element encourages visitors to become part of the creative process themselves, contributing their own stitches and interpretations to a shared piece of work. It is an opportunity to experience first-hand how something deeply personal can become a collective expression.

For Fran, whose work frequently explores the relationship between individual stories and shared experiences, the residency provides an exciting opportunity to extend her practice into a new setting and engage with audiences in a more participatory way.

COLOUR CONVERSATIONS – WHEN ARTISTS COME TOGETHER

Meanwhile, Colour Conversations at Bannatyne Hotel & Spa, East Sussex, celebrates the energy and possibilities that emerge when artists share ideas, materials and creative approaches.

Bringing together Fran and six fellow artists from Pure Arts South, this vibrant group exhibition explores colour as a starting point for experimentation, interpretation and dialogue.

Visitors can discover an eclectic collection of painting, drawing, sculpture, textiles and mixed media, demonstrating the individual approaches and creative personalities of the participating artists.

A particular highlight is a series of seven collaborative textile banners, created through an exchange of ideas and artistic interpretation. Each banner reflects a shared creative journey, with artists responding to one another's contributions to produce a collection of connected yet individual works.

The banners celebrate the unexpected outcomes that can emerge when artists step outside their usual working practices, embrace different perspectives and allow creativity to evolve through collaboration.

THE ART OF CONNECTING PEOPLE

Although different in scale and approach, both exhibitions reflect an important thread running through Fran's work: a belief in the ability of art to communicate, connect and encourage participation.

From the thoughtful, personal exploration of Becoming Fran... to the collective experimentation of Colour Conversations, her work demonstrates that creativity is not simply about producing an artwork. It is also about the stories behind it, the conversations it inspires and the connections it creates.

And it all begins in Horsham, where Fran continues to develop her work from her home studio, bringing together traditional textile processes and contemporary approaches to making.

For local audiences, these exhibitions offer an opportunity to follow the work of a Horsham-based artist onto two very different platforms, while discovering the creative possibilities of stitch, colour and collaboration.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

BECOMING FRAN...

Venue: RSA House, London

Dates: 14 September 2026 – 18 January 2027

An exploration of Fran's evolving artistic practice, featuring textile works and an interactive collaborative stitching project.

COLOUR CONVERSATIONS

Venue: Bannatyne Hotel & Spa, Hastings East Sussex

Dates: 23 November 2026 – 15 March 2027

A group exhibition featuring Fran White and six fellow Pure Arts South artists, with painting, drawing, sculpture, textiles, mixed media and seven collaborative textile banners.

Discover more about Fran and her work and subscribe to her mailing list:



Lesley Samms (Pure Arts Group)

Pure Arts Group

+44 7808 927705

Fran Interviewed by the RSA

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FROM A HORSHAM HOME STUDIO TO THE RSA: FRAN WHITE PUTS STITCH, COLOUR AND COLLABORATION IN THE SPOTLIGHT News Provided By Pure Arts Group November 24, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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