WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour presents to franchisors in Nashville, with Cheryl Baldwin and Michael Monaghan on stage. Photo: IFA

Cheryl Baldwin, WSI's Director of Marketing and Communications, walks the audience through how the team uses AI in marketing. Photo: IFA

From left: WSI's Cheryl Baldwin, Valerie Brown-Dufour, consultant Mark Jenkins and Michael Monaghan after the session.

On the main stage at IFA's Emerging Franchisor Conference, WSI showed how it hands routine work to AI so its people can focus where they matter most.

- Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business owners hear constantly that AI will change how they work, but rarely see it in action. On Nov. 17, three WSI executives took the main stage at the International Franchise Association's Emerging Franchisor Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, to show franchisors how the company uses AI to run its own business. The session covered franchise development, support, and marketing, and what has changed in each as a result.

Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI; Cheryl Baldwin, Director of Marketing and Communications; and Michael Monaghan, Vice President of Field Operations, built the session around challenges every franchisor faces as it grows.

Brown-Dufour opened with the two things that make WSI's strategic use of AI work. The first is culture. WSI made AI part of everyday work through regular sessions where people share what they've tried, recognition for new ideas, and AI goals built into the team's quarterly priorities. People are encouraged to experiment freely, but not carelessly, within clear rules for what goes into AI tools. That culture reaches across WSI's network too, through regular AI sessions for consultants and an AI leadership committee of consultants who help shape how WSI takes new AI services to market.

The second is context. Out of the box, AI doesn't know a business, its customers, or its standards. AI's value grows with the context a business provides.

"Every business has access to the same AI tools we use," said Brown-Dufour. "The advantage comes from what you pair them with: your expertise, your experience, and how your best people work with customers. The businesses that put that knowledge to work with AI will pull ahead of the ones that only buy the tools."

Baldwin and Monaghan then showed how that foundation plays out across WSI.

In franchise development, AI helps WSI connect with interested people sooner, understand their goals, and judge whether they're the right fit for WSI. It also gives the sales team feedback as conversations move forward, so the team spends less time chasing first contact and more time in the one-on-one conversations that matter.

In support, AI helps WSI's coaches run more focused coaching calls, gives WSI consultants more chances to practice through AI role-play, and puts answers within reach at any hour through an AI assistant.

In marketing, WSI starts with what it gives AI: who WSI is, how it sounds, what it offers, and what it never says. That way, WSI's story is told the way it wants it told, whenever AI is involved in the creative process. The team also checks the other side of that story, regularly asking AI tools what they say about WSI, so it can see where its own messaging needs to change.

The same principle ran through each example: let AI take the work that can be automated, so people can focus on the work that needs their judgment.

What WSI builds at its head office doesn't stay there. The AI tools, prompts, and brand files the team develops are shared with the consultants who run WSI agencies, so they can use them in their own businesses and with their clients.

"AI hasn't replaced anyone at WSI. We've actually added people to build our AI capability," said Baldwin. "What AI gives us is time back, so our team can spend it on the strategic thinking and the conversations that need a person."

Brown-Dufour closed on what this asks of leaders across any type of business. AI needs a real place in the budget: time to experiment, training for the team, and room for small pilots, knowing some won't work. It also changes how teams are built. Before hiring, leaders should ask which parts of a role AI can support and which belong with their people. At WSI, AI tools and agents already work alongside the team, each with a defined job, while people set the direction and make the decisions.

WSI also brings this approach to other franchise brands through its franchise marketing services.

Franchise leaders can download WSI's AI-Powered Franchisor playbook for free. It covers 12 ways to use AI across franchise development, franchisee support, and local marketing, including ready-to-use prompts.

About WSI

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, WSI is a leading global network of digital marketing and AI consultants: a community of agencies, each rooted in its local market and backed by knowledge shared across the network. For more than 30 years, WSI has been a strategy-first partner to businesses through every major shift in digital, from search to AI, pairing a consultant-led approach with hands-on execution. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility for those it serves, WSI helps businesses use digital and AI to strengthen the people and relationships behind them, not replace them. That belief is the heart of its tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

Cheryl Baldwin

Director, Marketing & Communications, WSI

+1 905-678-7588

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Franchisors and Growing Businesses Get a Look Inside WSI's Own AI Playbook News Provided By WSI World November 24, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.