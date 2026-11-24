Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm helps spread holiday joy to local children and families in need.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDI Consulting, a Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm, is continuing its commitment to giving back this holiday season with its 12th annual Toys for Tots collection drive. Sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the program provides new toys to children in need, helping bring the joy of Christmas and a message of hope to families across the country.Since 2015, IDI Consulting has proudly participated in the annual initiative, bringing employees and the local community together to support children and families during the holiday season. For those who wish to contribute this year, new, unwrapped toys can be donated at IDI Consulting's office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd., Suite 502, Pittsburgh.“The holiday season is an opportunity to come together and make a difference in the lives of others,” said Barry Lynch, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting.“Over the past 12 years, Toys for Tots has become an important part of our holiday tradition, and we're grateful for the generosity of everyone who participates in helping us make a positive impact on local children and families.”IDI Consulting's continued participation in Toys for Tots reflects the firm's longstanding dedication to supporting the communities it serves. Earlier this year, the firm also supported the 2026 Pittsburgh Heart Walk, benefiting the American Heart Association's fight against heart disease and stroke.For nearly eight decades, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has delivered holiday gifts and hope to children across the country. With drives organized in over 800 communities nationwide, the program has distributed more than 732 million toys to 325 million children since its founding in 1947. To learn more, please visit toysfortots.About IDI ConsultingLocated in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and innovative IT solutions. Services include Project Management, System Integrator Consulting, Business Process Modeling, Data Analytics, Data Warehouse Management, Application Development, IT Advisory, IT Staffing, and SAP Development and Integration. The company's enterprise suite of AI tools and services includes Data Pipeline Development, AI Model Training, Model Deployment, Machine Learning Operations, and Risk Mitigation. Visit IDI-Net for more information.

Barry Lynch

IDI Consulting

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IDI Consulting Continues Holiday Giving Tradition with 12th Annual Toys for Tots Drive News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots November 24, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry



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