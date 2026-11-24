Platform my circle

Logo

platform dashboard

Co founder Death Doula Birth Doula and Chief Ressonnace Officer

Co-Founder CEO

Otherside Life has launched Prepare to Die, an online end-of-life planning platform that helps people document their wishes, accounts and final arrangements.

- Yannick Rose - CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Otherside Life today opened public access to Prepare to Die, its end-of-life planning platform, at . The first 10,000 members receive access for a one-time fee of $179.

The platform walks a person through the decisions their family would otherwise have to make for them. What happens to the house. Who gets the phone call first. Which accounts exist and where the credentials live. What kind of service, if any. What they want said, and by whom. Members complete their end-of-life plan at their own pace, store it in one place, and share it with the people who will need it.

More than three million people die in the United States each year, according to federal mortality data. Otherside Life estimates that each death directly affects an average of nine surviving family members, or nearly 28 million people a year. Most of the information those families need is undocumented at the time of death. They are left to piece it together in the first weeks of grief, while making time-sensitive purchasing decisions in an industry most people deal with twice in a lifetime.

"I have sat with families in the week after, and the thing that breaks them is not the grief. It is the not knowing," said Yannick Rose, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Otherside Life. "They are arguing about what he would have wanted while the funeral home is asking for a decision by four o'clock. Every one of those arguments is a conversation somebody was too uncomfortable to have while there was still time. We priced this at $179 because we did not want the cost to be one more reason to put it off."

"When someone has already said what they want, their family is free to feel it instead of guess at it," said Victoria Holmes, Co-Founder and Chief Resonance Officer of Otherside Life. "We are not trying to make dying efficient. We are trying to make it survivable for the people left behind."

“We are asking people to trust us with the most personal information they have, so we built Prepare to Die to earn that trust,” said Justin Wood, Co-Founder and CMO & CTO of Otherside Life.“Members decide exactly who can see what, and when. Nothing is shared until they say so.”

Prepare to Die is one of three pillars in the company's end-of-life operating system. The others are Deal with Death, an estate coordination service and vendor marketplace spanning twelve categories, and Heal with Death, a death doula and grief support practice. Guided planning support and doula engagements are available separately.

Start your end-of-life plan with Prepare to Die at /prepare-to-die

Nathan Mallo

Otherside Life

+1 833-716-5433

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Otherside Life Launches Prepare to Die Planning Platform, Offering $179 One Time Fee Access to First 10,000 Members News Provided By Otherside Life USA Ltd. November 24, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.