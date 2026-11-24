MENAFN - Gulf Times) India must urgently resolve internal disputes dogging its Olympic association to strengthen its chances of hosting the 2036 Games, experts warn, as the country's bid comes under scrutiny on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee this month expressed disappointment over "extremely regrettable" schisms within the IOA, warning they were damaging the reputation of the Olympic movement in India.

India is among seven countries interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics alongside Germany, Hungary, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and other stakeholders will present their case to the IOC's Future Host Commission in Switzerland on Thursday.

India's delegation is expected to include IOA president P.T. Usha, IOC member Nita Ambani and government representatives including officials from Gujarat, the state where proposed host city Ahmedabad is located and the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There is a massive governance flaw that has not been addressed," sports writer Sharda Ugra told AFP.

"I think setting the house in order has to start -- they don't even accept that the house is a problem."

'NOT GOING AWAY'

IOA executive council elections are scheduled for December 5 but controversy erupted after Usha was initially excluded from the contest for a second term as president, amid allegations of fraud in the nomination process.

The former sprinter, who became the first woman to lead the IOA in 2022, later entered the presidential race after being nominated by another national federation.

Usha, 62, a member of parliament's upper house, alleged that a "big fraud" had been carried out.

"Winning and losing is normal but results have to be fair," she told The Tribune newspaper.

Ugra said the problems could not be concealed by a polished presentation.

"No matter what you show in your PowerPoint presentation and in your video (to the IOC), this is not going away," she said.

The IOA faced major governance and constitutional disputes in 2022 over a failure to comply with India's sports development code.

Judicial intervention was needed to overhaul its constitution and electoral framework, but similar problems have resurfaced ahead of next month's elections.

The sports ministry declined to comment.

The IOA did not publicly respond to the IOC warning.

'EXTREMELY REGRETTABLE'

The IOC, in its letter to the IOA earlier this month, said it was "very disappointed to note that, once again, issues and disputes seem to have resurfaced in the conduct of the IOA election process and in the implementation of the rules governing the IOA elections".

"This extremely regrettable situation is, once again, negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India," the IOC said.

Veteran sports journalist G. Rajaraman said the IOC's displeasure should not cause panic.

"I don't think it will have a deep impact on the whole process of host city nomination," Rajaraman told AFP.

"I think the process will go through smoothly," he added, pointing out that the presentation will be led by the Gujarat state authorities.

Rajaraman said a lack of administrative experience among some former athletes remained a challenge for sports governance, which required specialist expertise.

"I think athletes should come up step-by-step in administration, and not parachuted into the top positions."

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, seen as a major rehearsal for an Olympics.

The city is also home to the world's largest cricket stadium.

The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles and Brisbane will host in 2032.

India 2036 Games Olympic P.T. Usha