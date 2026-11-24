MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) unveiled details of the third edition of its annual Half Marathon 2027 during a press conference.

The conference highlighted the race's key features, participating categories and designated routes, as well as its objectives of promoting a sporting culture and encouraging greater participation in sport across society.

The race is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 29, at Lusail Boulevard, in cooperation with the Qatar Athletics Federation.

The press conference was attended by Abdulaziz Ghanem, Deputy-Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Qatar Olympic Committee Half Marathon 2027; Mohammed Abdulsalam, Head of the Administrative Committee; Ahmed al-Jaber, Head of the Technical and Sustainability Committee; and Ibrahim al-Qaoud, Head of the Logistics Committee, along with members of the Organising Committee and representatives of local media outlets.

Ghanem underlined the importance of the race in fostering a culture of physical activity and promoting sport as a way of life, in line with the QOC's vision: To become a leading nation in bringing the world together through sustainable sport development.

Ghanem added that the Organising Committee is targeting 12,000 participants in this edition, welcoming runners from Qatar and abroad. He also expressed the committee's ambition to attract an even larger number of participants, both male and female, representing different age groups.

Ghanem also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, the race's Host Partner, for hosting the event for the third year in a row and providing continued support and excellent facilities that have played an important role in ensuring its success.

He highlighted that this partnership reflects the company's firm commitment to community service and its support for national sports initiatives.

Meanwhile, al-Jaber announced the opening of registration through a dedicated link available on the QOC's social media platforms. He noted that the third edition of the race will offer a comprehensive range of categories tailored to different age groups and fitness levels, ensuring opportunities for broad community participation.

The program will feature a 1km race for boys and girls aged 6-14, and a 5km race for boys and girls aged 15-17. The Open Category will include separate men's and women's competitions for two age groups: 19-39 and 40 years and above, with participants competing over distances of 5km, 10km and 21km.

The Team Qatar Category will follow the same format, with separate men's and women's competitions for participants aged 19–39 and 40 years and above, also offering 5 km, 10 km and 21 km distances.

A number of national institutions and supporting companies are joining forces to ensure the success of this community sporting event, led by Qatar Diar Real Estate Investment Company in its capacity as the Host Partner. The Organsing Committee has also allocated a total of QR500,000 in cash and in-kind prizes across all participating categories.

Qatar Olympic Committee QOC Half Marathon 2027 Lusail Boulevard