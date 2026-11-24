MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Africa's batsmen, led by opener Marques Ackerman, feasted on the runs as the hosts took a mammoth 403-run lead over Bangladesh on the second day of the second Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Ackerman scored 150 and Wiaan Mulder 100 as South Africa reached 494-7 at stumps.

There were also contributions from Tony de Zorzi, who scored 66, and Marco Jansen, unbeaten on 67.

The home side started the day on 88-1, three runs behind Bangladesh's paltry 91 first-innings total, and at a brisk rate of 4.3 runs per over quickly established a commanding position.

Ackerman continued his remarkable emergence as a new opener for the team, scoring 150 off 138 balls with 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

It was a second successive test hundred for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team's nine-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh.

The 30-year-old made his debut in last month's series against Australia, despite never having opened the batting before, and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four tests.

He fell LBW to Shoriful Islam's full toss but took full advantage of the good fortune that befell him on day one when, with a single to his name, he was rapped on the pads by Taskin Ahmed.

To the bowler's dismay his captain did not ask for a review when the umpire waved away the appeal with television pictures showing that Ackerman would have been out.

Mulder, who came in at number seven, scored his fifth Test century but was dismissed with the second last ball of the day, caught behind as part-time spinner Towhid Hridoy grabbed a first Test wicket.

Mulder put on 106 runs with Jansen for the seventh wicket, the best partnership of the innings.

De Zorzi's first Test appearance in a year, replacing injured captain Temba Bavuma, saw him survive two reviews to score 66 before falling to the second new ball.

Bangladesh's bowlers toiled through the day, bowling 98 overs and conceding 406 runs, but did snag Zubayr Hamza for 27 and Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton, who made 20 each.

BRIEF SCORES

South Africa 494 for 7 (Ackerman 150, Mulder 100, Jansen 67, Khaled 2-88) lead Bangladesh 91 by 403 runs

South Africa Marques Ackerman Bangladesh Centurion