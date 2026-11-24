MENAFN - Gulf Times) It wasn't AI. It was real! You had to see it to believe it on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground. It was absolute carnage, unleashed by a 15-year-old!

Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enthralled the sizeable crowd at the stadium with an extraordinary display of power-hitting, smashing 204 runs off just 53 balls, including a staggering 28 sixes and seven fours, against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup group-stage match.

The sheer scale of his assault becomes even more astonishing when viewed against his teammates' contributions. While Rinku Singh was the next-highest scorer with 27 runs and Abhishek Sharma managed 12, Sooryavanshi alone hammered an incredible double century. It was a one-man demolition job that left the sizable crowd at the stadium spellbound!

Chasing a target of 249 in 50 overs, he produced an innings that seemed almost impossible. India A romped home by seven wickets in just 14.2 overs!

In the process, the 15-year-old rewrote many records and powered India into the semi-finals.

It was a record-breaking double century in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi reached his hundred off just 28 balls, breaking Jake Fraser-McGurk's record by one delivery. He then raced from 100 to 200 in just 24 balls, bringing up his double century in 52 deliveries and shattering the previous List A record of 103 balls, held by Chad Bowes.

Talking about his approach in a post-match interview, he revealed that his initial intention was not to launch an immediate assault.

“There wasn't much going through my mind. Having got out early in the first two matches, the plan was to go out and take some time initially. I thought that if the wicket offered some assistance to the bowlers, I would take the innings deep. Thankfully, that wasn't the case. The wicket was playing well, and the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, so I backed my game,” Sooryavanshi said.

Even more impressively, this was only Sooryavanshi's second List A century in 16 innings. He now holds four remarkable records in the format: the fastest fifty (11 balls), achieved against Sri Lanka A earlier this year; the fastest hundred (28 balls); the fastest 150 (40 balls), bettering his own previous record of 59 balls for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh; and the fastest double century (52 balls).

Sooryavanshi, who has already played for India in 10 T20I since making his debut in July 2026, also admitted that a certain degree of pressure and nervousness is always present before walking out to bat. However, he believes those initial nerves disappear after facing a few deliveries.

“Definitely, sir, always,” he explained. "A little bit is always there; it's a normal thing, human nature, so there are always a few nerves. After playing two to four balls, things become normal."

Sooryavanshi was also instrumental in India's triumphant campaign at the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, where he stole the show with a match-winning 175 in the final against England.

The latest exploits add another remarkable chapter to the burgeoning career of the teenage batting sensation. Having risen rapidly through the ranks, he has already made his mark in the Indian Premier League and earned a place in India's T20I setup earlier this year.

His captain Tilak Varma summed up the extraordinary knock perfectly:“No words to say for him. I would only say it's like absolute carnage. The way he played, I think first the five overs the match was done, five overs we were 100 and the way he carried on after that, it was tremendous to watch.”

The cricket fraternity also lauded Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock. Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on social media: "204 off 53 balls. 28 sixes! Even in EA SPORTS Cricket, this would have been unbelievable. What a phenomena, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called Sooryavanshi a "special talent" while lauding his fearless batting. "Special talent and a sensational knock! A double hundred off just 52 balls is some fearless batting! Keep working hard and enjoy the journey! The best is yet to come," he said in an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan also lauded the young batter, saying, "This kid is special," in an X post, while Mohammed Kaif said, "a superstar in the making!".

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan said Sooryavanshi's achievement at the age of 15 was remarkable. "The fastest double century in List A cricket, off just 52 balls! Vaibhav, to play an innings like this at the age of 15 is a massive achievement. What an incredible talent! Many congratulations, champion," he said in an X post.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Asia Cup Rising Stars Cricket India