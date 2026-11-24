MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Filmmaker David Fincher, who is known for 'The Game', 'Fight Club', 'Panic Room', 'The Social Network', 'Gone Girl' and others, has shared how he bonded with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

The filmmaker said that their shared love of 'Monty Python' helped them connect. The 64-year-old filmmaker has worked with the actor numerous times over the years, including their new film 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth', but they first got to know each other back in the mid-1990s when they were working on detective thriller 'Seven' and Fincher has revealed he grew close to the actor, 62, because they were a similar age and both loved the work of the British comedy troupe.

He recently appeared on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, where he said,“When you start directing even television commercials, certainly music videos, and you're the youngest person on set. Because I started when I was 21”.

He further mentioned,“So most of the people I was working with their 40-year-old focus-pullers and the AD (assistant director) was at least 45. Most of the electricians were in their 30s and department heads were in their 50s. Seven was really the first time that I engaged with an actor who was my age and understood my references. It was the first time that I was like talking to somebody that I could kind of use a subcarrier phase joke and they would get it”.

The filmmaker went on to share that Morgan Freeman didn't get his Monty Python jokes, but Brad Pitt did.

He continued,“I don't know that Morgan Freeman was that into Monty Python but certainly Brad was. And so (we'd say) 'He's a cool cop, but fair'. Like you'd say that and Brad would laugh and everyone else would sort of look at you screwy. It was that thing of like having an advocate. You know having someone who heard you, saw you and understood the same sort of cultural touchtones”, he added.

The pair went on to work together on films including 'Fight Club'. They joined forces once again for their latest project, 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth', which David Fincher directed from a script written by Quentin Tarantino.