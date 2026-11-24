MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced a collaboration with Columbia HeartSource at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, United States. The collaboration will advance the adult cardiac surgery programme at SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) in Al Ain Region through programme development, internationally aligned clinical pathways, quality improvement, workforce education, research and long-term knowledge transfer, enhancing its capacity to manage the most complex surgical cases. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on STMC's existing cardiac surgery services, the collaboration will strengthen its workforce capabilities, quality systems, and integrated surgical pathways, supporting patients' access to specialised care closer to home.

Dr Sultan Mohamed Alkaram, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA's Al Ain Region, said:“This collaboration is an important step in strengthening advanced cardiovascular care in Al Ain Region and supporting Abu Dhabi's wider ambition to expand specialised services within the emirate. Its value lies not only in the expertise it brings but also in the depth of integration it is designed to achieve, from clinical and quality pathways to training and long-term capability building. That is what will help create lasting impact for patients, clinicians, and the whole healthcare system.”

Under the collaboration, Columbia HeartSource will act as a strategic and clinical adviser to the adult cardiac surgery programme. Its support will cover programme development, clinical pathway design, quality and outcomes measurement, performance benchmarking, workforce education, multidisciplinary case review, advanced surgical programme development, and research. SEHA STMC's physicians, surgeons, nurses and clinical teams will retain full responsibility for individual patient care and clinical decisions.

Planned areas of development include pathways for aortic surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery and robotic cardiac surgery, alongside further quality initiatives, workforce training and research collaboration. The programme's development will be guided by internationally aligned standards, protocols, and performance metrics.

Dr Craig R. Smith, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Former Chair of the Department of Surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said:“Excellence in cardiovascular care is built not only on advanced treatments but also on strong clinical pathways, highly skilled teams, and a commitment to continuous learning. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of developing sustainable clinical capability and enhancing the quality and consistency of care. By working alongside the team at STMC, we hope to contribute to an environment where innovation, quality, and patient-centred care continue to advance together, creating long-term value for patients and the wider healthcare system.”

The collaboration reflects SEHA's coordinated approach to developing specialised cardiovascular care through programme design, quality improvement, workforce development, and knowledge transfer. As part of SEHA's healthcare network, STMC continues to develop local surgical expertise and expand access to advanced cardiac services for patients in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the wider UAE.