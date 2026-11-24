MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company to highlight integrated defense platform, latest network security advancements s and regional investments as organizations prepare for the evolving AI-driven threat landscape Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November, 2026: Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, will showcase its latest cybersecurity innovations at GITEX Global 2026 from December 7–11 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. Centered on the theme of Defense for the AI Era, the company's participation will highlight how companies can strengthen their security posture through integrated, AI-native cybersecurity as AI adoption advances and cyber threats become sophisticated.

A key element will be Sophos Fusion, an AI-native cybersecurity defense system that connects endpoint, network, email, cloud, identity and security operations, supported by more than 500 third-party integrations. Sophos will also demonstrate Sophos AI Defense, which provides visibility into AI tools, agents and shadow AI across enterprises, with real-time guardrails to help prevent sensitive data exposure through AI prompts and file uploads.

“Across the Middle East, organizations are accelerating AI adoption to drive innovation and operational efficiency, while navigating an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape,” said Fayez Eweidat, Vice President of Sales for Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Sophos.“As AI introduces new risks and expands the attack surface, businesses need to rethink how they approach cyber defense, moving beyond fragmented security solutions towards a more connected, intelligence-led strategy. At GITEX Global 2026, we look forward to engaging with customers and partners on how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience through AI-driven capabilities, integrated security and human expertise.”

The company will further spotlight its latest network security innovations, including Sophos Firewall v23, new XGS Series appliances and its standalone Sophos Network Detection and Response (NDR) offering. These developments enhance network visibility, performance and threat response, while monitoring and managing AI service usage. The Sophos XDR, Next-Gen SIEM and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), bring together AI-driven analytics, automated response and 24/7 expert-led threat monitoring.

The 2026 Sophos State of Ransomware Report reinforces the importance of this integrated approach. The report found that 79% of ransomware attacks originated from compromised identities, while malicious emails (26%) and phishing (24%) emerged as the leading initial attack vectors. It also found that 56% of attacks resulted in data encryption, with the average recovery cost reaching US$1.7 million globally. In the UAE, companies affected by ransomware reported an average recovery cost of US$665,000. Findings from the 2026 Sophos Active Adversary Report further reveal that 67% of investigated incidents were identity-related attacks, with attackers reaching Active Directory servers in a median of just 3.4 hours after initial access.

At GITEX, Sophos will engage with customers, channel partners and the wider cybersecurity ecosystem through dedicated showcase pods at the stands of its regional distribution partners, StarLink (Booth number: H11 – A40) and Logicom (booth H19-D10) demonstrating how organizations can move beyond fragmented security tools towards a coordinated, intelligence-led cybersecurity approach.

About Sophos:

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 625,000 organizations worldwide with Sophos Fusion, the industry's first and most complete AI-native cybersecurity defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer's defense stronger than the last. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at .