MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and the Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio convened the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue on November 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Senior officials from both governments also participated.

The two sides reaffirmed the enduring Qatar-US strategic partnership under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the US President Donald Trump.

As Qatar and the United States prepare to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations, the dialogue underscored their commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing global and regional priorities through diplomacy. Qatar and The United States committed to expanding economic, commercial, and investment opportunities to enhance their mutual prosperity. Discussions will continue into early 2027 on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, and law enforcement, and cultural ties.

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Qatar's security. He underscored the importance of the defense partnership in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. They stressed that safe and unimpeded passage through this vital waterway is essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies, and global economic stability.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs commended President Trump's leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts and underscored the central role of US diplomatic engagement in creating the conditions for lasting peace.

His Excellency also congratulated the United States on its successful co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On behalf of President Trump, Secretary Rubio expressed gratitude to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the government of the State of Qatar for their leadership as a global mediator and close partner in advancing peace, stability, and security worldwide.

Global and Regional Cooperation The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the Qatar-US partnership as a model of peace through strength and a force for stability amid regional and global challenges. Qatari and US officials discussed shared policy priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia, and Haiti. Together, Qatar and the United States are shaping a future grounded in peace, where terrorism has no place.

Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support of Haiti, including a $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force Affairs and Investments

Qatar and the United States highlighted their strong economic partnership, which continues to grow both economies, create jobs, and advance cooperation in energy and emerging technology. Building on the more than $240 billion in economic deals announced during HE US President Donald Trump's May 2025 visit to Qatar, both sides discussed expanding opportunities for US companies in Qatar and promoting Qatari investment in the United States, including through the Qatar Investment Authority.

Qatar underscored the importance of US partnerships to its economic diversification, while the United States highlighted ongoing efforts to promote a welcoming investment climate through the US Investment Accelerator and SelectUSA.

The United States welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration and the two countries' growing cooperation on super intelligence, high-performance computing, trusted digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other advanced technologies, as well as secure supply chains for energy and critical minerals. Both sides emphasized their shared interest in promoting global energy abundance and resilience, including through the Golden Pass LNG project.

Qatar and the United States signed a Critical Minerals Framework to deepen collaboration on and align national strategies for diversifying critical mineral supply chains and strengthening global supply chain resilience and Security Cooperation

Qatar and the United States pledged to strengthen their longstanding defense and security partnership through defense sales, joint exercises, and intelligence sharing efforts, while also pursuing new opportunities in critical minerals, regional sustainment, and industrial cooperation.

Building on the September 2026 Qatar-US Military Consultative Commission, both sides discussed ways to enhance Qatar's integrated air and missile defense capabilities to better protect its territory and critical infrastructure.

Both sides reviewed progress under the $38 billion Qatar-US Statement of Intent on defense cooperation and discussed potential investments in critical munitions and platforms that support interoperability between Qatari and US forces.

They highlighted opportunities to strengthen Qatar's defenses and expand US defense manufacturing through investment in missile defense and counter-unmanned aircraft capabilities and Law Enforcement

Qatar and the United States stressed the importance of working together to counter terrorism, terrorist financing, and transnational organized crime.

Both sides highlighted close interagency and law enforcement cooperation between Qatar's Ministry of Interior, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), State Security Bureau, and Public Prosecution Office, and the US Departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Justice, and State.

They welcomed ongoing cooperation on international prisoner transfers and efforts to disrupt money laundering networks. The two sides also reviewed joint efforts to counter ISIS, including through the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The two governments discussed expanding information sharing to strengthen customs and border security cooperation and explored ways to build both countries' capacity to counter transnational threats.

Underscoring the close partnership between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the FBI, both sides welcomed the new joint training, collaboration, and investment at the FBI's Redstone Arsenal Headquarters and Culture

Qatar and the United States underscored the strength of their enduring partnership in education, culture, and sports. The two countries recognized the value of their decades-long educational ties and Qatar's role in strengthening the presence of leading US academic institutions in the region, particularly through Education City.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding partnerships between US higher education institutions, Qatari universities, and the private sector to drive research, innovation, and workforce development that benefit both countries and future generations.