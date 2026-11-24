MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced on Tuesday that it had secured three awards at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2026, following 14 nominations across ten subcategories, spanning four of the awards' seven main categories.

Returning to the awards for a second consecutive year, following four wins at its debut in 2025, QM continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering authentic, innovative and collaborative cultural experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Five QM institutions were shortlisted for Iconic Local Attraction: the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and Qatar Museums' Public Art programme. Qatar Museums: Digital Experience was nominated for Outstanding Destination Campaign, the Tourism Innovation Award and Accessibility Initiative of the Year, a category in which the Museum of Islamic Art was also shortlisted. Qatar Museums was further recognised with a nomination for Leading Sustainable Attraction. Of these nominations, QM went on to win one award: Iconic Local Attraction - National Museum of Qatar.

QC+, QM's strategic group for creative and commercial growth, was shortlisted two times across its food and beverage portfolio, recognising its dedication to cultural expression and exceptional guest experience. IDAM by Alain Ducasse was nominated for Outstanding Fine Dining Experience and Jiwan for Exceptional Casual Dining Experience. QC Market, QM's collective retail brand, was shortlisted for Leading Local Retail Brand. QC+ took home two awards: Outstanding Fine Dining Experience - IDAM by Alain Ducasse; Leading Local Retail Brand - QC Market.

Together, these honours highlight QC+'s leadership in shaping Qatar's culinary and cultural landscape with authenticity, creativity and service excellence.

These achievements reflect Qatar Museums' ongoing mission to connect people with art, heritage and culture. Through its museums, public art programme, cultural experiences and creative enterprises, QM continues to enrich life in Qatar and to strengthen the country's position as a leading destination for cultural tourism, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Museums Qatar Tourism Awards 2026