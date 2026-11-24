MENAFN - Market Press Release) Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. announces the launch of its Link V Belt, a modular belt option designed to make certain belt installations, replacements, and length adjustments more straightforward. Rather than relying only on a conventional closed-loop belt that must be fitted over a shaft, the Link V Belt is assembled from connected links. In compatible drive arrangements, users can join or remove links by hand to create a suitable belt length without dedicated splicing equipment.

The product is intended for maintenance teams and equipment operators seeking a practical alternative for eligible V belt applications. Because belt replacement can sometimes require disassembly or extended access to drive components, a linked design may help reduce the time needed for certain maintenance tasks. However, performance and suitability depend on the machine, pulley profile, drive requirements, and product specifications. The company recommends confirming compatibility before installation.

“Maintenance teams need options that fit the real conditions on the factory floor,” said Candy, spokesperson for Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.“The Link V Belt is designed to make length assembly and adjustment more convenient in compatible applications. At the same time, belt selection must always take account of the drive's requirements, and users should follow the product and machine instructions.”

Addressing a Common Maintenance Challenge

Conventional V belts are commonly supplied as continuous loops. When a machine's layout makes the pulleys or shafts difficult to access, installing a closed-loop replacement may require moving or removing components. This can add work to a maintenance task, especially when a belt must be replaced during a planned service window or when the drive is located in a compact area.

A link V belt uses separate segments that connect to form a continuous belt. Accordingly, it may be possible to assemble the belt around the pulleys in place, depending on the drive layout and applicable installation instructions. Users can also add or remove links to adjust the assembled length, provided the final belt meets the required dimensions and is set to the correct operating tension.

This approach may be useful when a belt needs to be fitted in a space with limited access. Nevertheless, it does not remove the need for safe isolation, inspection, or correct tensioning. Every installation must follow the equipment manufacturer's safety procedures, including lockout and guarding requirements. A tool-free connection is a convenience for assembly-not permission to work on moving or energized equipment.

How the Link V Belt Works

The Link V Belt is formed from individual links that connect to create a belt with a V-shaped profile. That profile is designed to operate in compatible V-belt pulley grooves. The connection method allows users to assemble the required length by joining links according to the product instructions. If a length change is needed, links may be added or removed to produce a different assembled length.

Unlike a belt that needs to be cut, joined, or vulcanized with dedicated equipment, the linked format is designed for manual assembly. This can make it easier to prepare a replacement for certain drives, especially when a continuous loop cannot be conveniently passed over a shaft. However, not every linked belt uses the same link design, and the appropriate procedure may vary. Users should consult the product documentation and avoid mixing links from incompatible belts.

The final assembled belt still needs to fit the drive correctly. Its profile must match the pulley groove, and its length must allow the drive's tensioning system to set suitable operating tension. A belt that is too loose may slip or fail to transmit motion as intended. Conversely, excessive tension can add unnecessary load to the belt, shafts, bearings, and motor. Therefore, length adjustment and tensioning should be treated as related but distinct steps.

Potential Benefits for Maintenance Teams

More convenient installation in accessible drives

In certain drive layouts, a linked belt can be assembled around the pulleys without removing a shaft or dismantling other components. This may make replacement more convenient when access is restricted. However, installation requirements vary by machine, so teams should first verify that the belt can be fitted safely and correctly in place.

Length adjustment without specialized tools

The belt's link-based construction is intended to allow manual connection and adjustment without dedicated splicing equipment. As a result, a maintenance team may be able to configure a belt length on site, within the product's supported range and instructions. This can be helpful when a standard loop is not readily available in the required length.

A practical option for selected maintenance situations

Some repairs take longer because of the steps required to access a belt, not because the belt itself is difficult to handle. In a compatible setup, a linked belt may simplify one part of that process. This may help a team use a maintenance window more efficiently, although actual time savings depend on the equipment, the cause of the repair, and the procedures in place.

Reduced need for certain joining equipment

Because the links are designed to connect manually, users may not need dedicated belt-splicing equipment for assembly. This can be relevant for maintenance teams that need an on-site adjustment option. Nevertheless, the machine may still require tools for guarding, tensioning, pulley adjustment, or other steps. The belt's tool-free assembly does not mean the complete replacement process is tool-free.

More adaptable spare-belt planning

A linked belt may offer maintenance teams another way to plan for selected replacement needs. Depending on the product's supported range and the facility's requirements, teams may consider whether modular belt components can complement their existing spare-parts strategy. Before doing so, they should confirm that link types, profiles, and specifications are compatible and define how parts will be identified and stored.

Compatibility Comes First

The Link V Belt is not intended to be treated as a universal replacement for every conventional V-belt. A linked belt must be compatible with the machine's pulley profile, belt dimensions, operating speed, power requirements, and environmental conditions. The drive's tensioning range and available space also need to be considered.

Before selecting a belt, buyers should identify the existing belt specification or consult the equipment manual. Important details may include:

The pulley groove profile and dimensions

The required belt length and width

The drive's power and operating speed

The pulley diameters and centre distance

The range of movement available for tensioning

The machine's operating temperature and environment

The material being handled or any exposure to oil, moisture, or chemicals

The relevant installation and safety procedures

If the original specification is unavailable, a maintenance team should not rely on appearance alone. Belts that look similar may differ in profile, dimensions, construction, or intended use. The equipment manufacturer or a qualified belt supplier can help identify the required specification.

In addition, a linked belt may behave differently from a conventional belt in a particular drive. The complete machine application should be reviewed before changing belt type. If a drive is critical to safety, production, or equipment performance, the replacement decision should involve the appropriate engineer or equipment specialist.