MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced zero-copy data sharing, a new way for customers to access Moody's connected intelligence directly in the platforms where they build AI agents, models, and analytics, without moving or duplicating the data. Alongside Moody's existing Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors, it puts Moody's intelligence where customers already work and build, available from Moody's or through Snowflake Marketplace.

Moody's connects companies and relationships across more than 650 million public and private entities and over 2 billion ownership links, giving customers a holistic view of how organizations, people, and ownership structures relate. Moody's connected intelligence was recently ranked #1 overall in the Chartis RiskTech100® for the fifth consecutive year.

"As AI increasingly informs consequential decisions, the quality, context, and freshness of the intelligence behind it matter even more," said Cristina Pieretti, Head of Digital Content & Innovation at Moody's Analytics. "With zero-copy data sharing, we are bringing Moody's decision-grade intelligence directly into the environments where customers build, so the decisions AI supports rest on intelligence they can trust."

Zero-copy data sharing delivers data at scale for large, continuous workloads. It complements Moody's MCP connectors, which give AI agents access to Moody's intelligence on demand when a question or task calls for it.

Both approaches are available to customers through Moody's solutions or via Snowflake Marketplace, where customers can access Moody's data in their own Snowflake accounts as continuously updated, ready-to-query tables covering company firmographics, financials, ownership structures, credit ratings, and daily probability-of-default measures. Through Snowflake, MCP connectors also give AI agents access to Moody's credit intelligence.

"Our collaboration with Moody's is making it easier for customers to bring trusted data and insights into the environments where they work," said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "With Moody's data and MCP connectors now available through Snowflake Marketplace, customers can bring Moody's entity and ownership data into credit risk and counterparty risk analysis alongside their own data, and feed it directly into their models and AI agents."

Moody's connected intelligence combines proprietary data, research, analytics, models, and company registry data across 200+ jurisdictions. It is curated, normalized, and enriched with traceability to authoritative sources. That is the trusted context layer that helps make AI outputs more explainable and auditable, wherever they are delivered.

To learn more, visit moodys/agentic.

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.

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Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody's business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information in this document are made as of the date hereof, and Moody's undertakes no obligation (nor does it intend) to publicly supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail under“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of Moody's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

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