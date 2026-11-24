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The pair trades near an 11-month low amid Fed rate hike bets and soft Australian jobs data. Discover key support and resistance levels ahead of Wednesday's CPI print.

This pair continues to languish near an eleven-month low in early trade on Tuesday, pressured by a surging Greenback boosted by expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes and softening Australian employment data. However, could a hotter-than-anticipated domestic inflation print this week mark a local bottom in the embattled Aussie?AUD/USD Positioning Ahead of Domestic Inflation Data

Sellers have controlled the price action over the past week after the pair faced a double whammy of increased bets for further Fed rate hikes and growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will pivot to more dovish policy next year.

Sentiment for the Aussie has continued to weaken after a sharp rebound in chipmaker Nvidia rekindled AI euphoria and bolstered U.S. equity valuations, giving the Fed further room to increase rates. Meanwhile, a repricing of domestic rate expectations following last week's weaker-than-expected employment data has also driven selling in the pair, with markets now fully pricing in a rate cut next August and a further 50 basis points of easing by the end of 2027.

Looking ahead, the pair could potentially see a selling reprieve or short covering rally following key Australian inflation data due out on Wednesday. Market participants will pay close attention to the trimmed mean print, which economists anticipate remaining steady at 3.6%, as it better reflects underlying inflation by removing the top and bottom 15% of items. A hotter-than-expected rate could scale back near term bearish bets, potentially sparking an attempted recovery effort.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Does a Doji Mark a Potential Reversal?

The pair has continued to trend sharply lower since breaking down from a classic head and shoulders top and the 50 moving average (MA) crossed below the 200 MA to form a“death cross.” However, a doji Japanese candlestick pattern appeared on the chart Monday near a key support level to suggest weakening selling pressure and a potential bullish reversal. Let's identify several crucial support and resistance levels in play this week AUD/USD Support Levels Worth Watching

The first key support level to eye sits around 0.6600. Traders will likely watch this area closely, given it's near the low of Monday's doji pattern and also sits in close proximity to a trendline that connects multiple peaks and troughs on the chart between July and December last year.

A decisive breakdown below this level could set the stage for a potential larger decline toward 0.6450. A retest of this vital support area may attract buy-and-hold positioning near a horizontal line that links a series of corresponding price action on the chart throughout most of 2025 AUD/USD Resistance Areas to Monitor

During a potential short squeeze, traders should monitor the 0.6700 level. Tactical traders who have positioned for a near-term bounce may look to lock in profits in this location near the notable September 2025 swing high.

A sustained recovery effort could trigger a retest of important overhead resistance around 0.6880. This region on the chart would likely find selling pressure near the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern, which also closely aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level when applying a grid across the pair's recent strong trend lower Hotter-Than-Expected Domestic Inflation Data Spark AUD/USD Rebound?

Despite the pair's strong downtrend driven by a rampaging dollar, the Aussie could catch a near-term bid this week if domestic inflation data surprises on the upside. However, any gains would likely be limited as market participants focus on a more hawkish fed and dovish RBA heading into 2027.

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