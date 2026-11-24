Lower reference level: 1.43325

A downside reference if support gives way and selling persists. Reaching it would still leave the pair above the broader 1.43000 area highlighted in the article. The next sessions leave open whether broad dollar demand continues to outweigh interest in a Canadian-dollar recovery. Attention rests on whether pullbacks attract renewed buying, whether sellers can sustain moves below support, and how spreads and trading activity behave as Thanksgiving approaches. The unresolved question is whether changing risk appetite produces a durable reassessment of USD/CAD, rather than another temporary interruption to its elevated trading range. Ready to trade our USD/CAD analysis? Here is our list of the top 10 brokers worth checking out.