(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Top Regulated Brokers1 This currency pair may continue to draw attention from its pursuers who believe the Canadian Dollar has lost too much value to USD stronger centric momentum. However, the trading in the currency pair continues to correlate to the broad market which shows a vast majority of major currencies struggling against the USD. Yesterday's trading action carried drama because of global equity theatre which certainly affected financial institutions. Today's USD/CAD action may be seen as an opportunity by some traders to become more contrarian, but they need to remain cautious Approaches as Fed Expectations Support the DollarProblems upwards for folks who believed the USD/CAD has jumped too high have likely persisted since the 16th of November when technical highs punched through what may have been perceived as adequate resistance. However, the USD/CAD has sustained a higher realm for nearly a week, and this morning's price action has reiterated notions that financial institutions remain concerned about potential interest rate hike actions by the U.S Federal Reserve
Traders also must take into consideration that volumes in the USD/CAD could become large and volatile, this as the U.S begins to prepare to shut its financial institutions on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The broad Forex market may have doubts about the potential of the USD to continue a climb upwards, but betting against the USD has likely been a losing proposition for many retail speculators in recent sessions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/CAD Holds Above 1.43 Despite Improved Risk AppetiteSentiment can shift quickly in Forex (and global equities) but a rush to the downside may be too much wishful thinking for USD/CAD direction. As of this moment the USD/CAD is near the 1.43580 mark with a wide spread and momentum showing upside potential early. The USD/CAD has shown a rather sustained ability to remain above the 1.43000 level since Tuesday of last week.Yesterday's price action remained inflamed within higher ratios even as global equity markets got a spark of risk appetite, reappearing after the Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. The upcoming U.S holiday and the 9th of December U.S Fed interest rate decision may keep financial institutions from becoming too aggressive with any notions that the USD/CAD is overbought for the moment. Looking for reversals lower may feel logical but may continue to prove dangerous near-term. While many technical traders may believe the USD/CAD is simply too high, a look at a long-term chart shows the currency pair swam in higher sustained ground from late December 2024 until late March of 2025 Overbought View Does Not Confirm a Sustained ReversalTraders who are trying to use WTI Crude Oil prices as a reason for looking for lower price action as it traverses slightly above $80.00 at this time may be proven correct, but timeframes are critical for success. The momentum upwards in the USD/CAD may even look problematic and overdone to financial institutions, but they might not be willing to offer transaction contracts to clients at extremely lower mid-term rates in the currency pair until their outlooks have more clarity. While the 1.43580 price looks quite expensive, traders attempting to sell should remain realistic and not get overly ambitious about targets below. The USD/CAD has the feel of an overbought currency pair, and this could be said for a lot of other major currencies paired against the USD, but dangers shadow Forex.USD/CAD Price Chart – Climbing HigherWide Spreads Complicate Short-Term Trading DecisionsTactically the broad Forex market has been problematic for many retail traders over the past handful of weeks. But betting against current momentum just because a trader wants to remain stubborn can create more problems. Having said that, if a trade believes lower price action is the right trade to make, they should not be overly hesitant. Using risk management is crucial to protecting speculators in volatile conditions. Volumes over the next two days of trading in the USD/CAD will be important to monitor, also the price difference between bids and asks should be watched Risk Appetite Could Test the Dollar's AdvanceTraders who decide to pursue the USD/CAD and any other assets today and tomorrow need to remain alert for sudden doses of volatility coming from surprising places. Yesterday's global markets were delivered news that surprised many professionals and showed the trading landscape can change with the blink of an eye. The USD/CAD looks like it is in high territory, but financial institutions clearly remain anxious/CAD: Key Levels and the Next Reversal TestUSD/CAD's response around nearby support and resistance offers a way to assess whether buyers retain control or sellers are beginning to gain traction. With the article identifying wide spreads, the durability of a move matters more than a brief test of any single level.
|Level
|What to watch
| Near-term resistance: 1.43590
| Sustained trading above this level would suggest buyers retain the initiative. A brief break followed by a retreat would provide less evidence that the advance is extending.
| Near-term support: 1.43515
| Holding this area would be consistent with buyers defending the elevated range. A sustained break below it would suggest the immediate upward momentum is softening.
| Higher reference level: 1.43780
| A further upside reference if USD/CAD establishes itself above nearby resistance and buying continues.
| Lower reference level: 1.43325
| A downside reference if support gives way and selling persists. Reaching it would still leave the pair above the broader 1.43000 area highlighted in the article. The next sessions leave open whether broad dollar demand continues to outweigh interest in a Canadian-dollar recovery. Attention rests on whether pullbacks attract renewed buying, whether sellers can sustain moves below support, and how spreads and trading activity behave as Thanksgiving approaches. The unresolved question is whether changing risk appetite produces a durable reassessment of USD/CAD, rather than another temporary interruption to its elevated trading range.
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