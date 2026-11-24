Crypto market capitalisation fell 2.4% in 24 hours to $2.05T, giving back much of Monday's gains. Bitcoin dipped to $59.4K twice, while the sentiment index has held at 11 for a third day. The price remains below the 200-week moving average and the mining cost of around $75K.

Crypto market capitalisation gave back a significant portion of Monday's gains, falling by 2.4% over 24 hours to $2.05T. At first glance, the crypto market appears to be following the stock market. However, yesterday afternoon, while the stock market was hovering near its daily highs, Bitcoin was already on the decline. This fall in cryptocurrency prices suggests uncertainty among buyers following Monday's surge, as they rush to take profits. Among the most popular coins, declines outnumber gains by roughly 3:1. The top gainers were Cosmos (+7.1%), VeChain (+2.2%) and Theta Network (+1.7%). The biggest fallers were Official Trump (-5.6%), Algorand (-4.4%) and Aave (-3.3%). Losses over the past 30 days range from 6.5% (Tron) to 49.5% (Basic Attention Token).

The sentiment index has remained at 11 for the third day running, staying between 10 and 13 over the past 10 days. The last time the market felt this bad for this long was in March.

Earlier in the day, Bitcoin fell back below the $60K mark but is attempting to recover above this level ahead of the start of active trading in the US. The more than 5% price surge following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO was completely erased within the following four hours, and on Tuesday morning the price dipped to $59.4K twice. Bitcoin has fallen for the past seven weeks, the longest streak since 2022, and as the eighth week has yet to confirm a positive turnaround, traders are having to get used to prices below the 200-week moving average and below the mining cost, which is around $75K, according to MacroMicro.

News Background

The volume of Bitcoin trading below its purchase price recently reached a record high for the entire period of observation, notes analyst Ted Pillows. In his view, BTC has already reached the peak of capitulation, and the bottom may be near.

Open interest in Bitcoin derivatives on Binance has fallen by almost 40% over the past year, according to CryptoQuant. This is a record reduction in leverage in dollar terms, but in percentage terms, the decline was steeper during the 2022 bear market (53%).

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Strategy has slightly reduced its Bitcoin purchases, marking the fourth week in a row it has done so. The company bought an additional 457 BTC last week at an average price of $64.9K per coin. Strategy's total holdings have reached 851,305 BTC at an average price of $75.5K per Bitcoin.

US company Twenty One Capital acquired nearly 327 BTC last week following a period of inactivity. The company's total Bitcoin reserves now stand at 43,841 BTC, placing it third among the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Bitmine purchased an additional 7,819 ETH last week, bringing its Ethereum reserves to 6.09 million ETH (4.98% of the total supply).

What to watch

Base case: in our view, the market is getting used to prices below the 200-week MA and the mining cost, while buyers remain hesitant, using rebounds to take profits. A return above the 200-week moving average (around $68K) would confirm a reversal.

Risk: a break below $59.4K, where the price found support twice on Tuesday, would open the way to a retest of Saturday's low of $55.5K.

Upcoming: US PCE and GDP on 25 November; US markets closed for Thanksgiving on 26 November, so liquidity will be thinner. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team