MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) EDMONDS, Wash., Nov. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Most homeowners who want more room start with the same question. Can we actually build that here? Pacific Pro Group, a design-build contractor serving King and Snohomish counties, now answers it for free on its website. Type in a street address and the feasibility study returns a printable report with a preliminary site plan, setback lines, zoning basics and a first look at what could fit on the lot.







Image caption: BRONZE – Bathroom Remodeler, 2026 The Seattle Times Best in the PNW, awarded to Pacific Pro Group.

It works for second stories, home additions, ADUs and new custom homes. In each case the answer leans on rules most people never see until a designer brings them up, like setbacks, lot coverage and floor area limits.

“By the time people call us, they've usually fallen for an idea already,” the Pacific Pro Group team said.“This lets them check it against the lot first. Then our first meeting starts from facts, not hopes.”

WHAT'S IN THE REPORT

The study pulls from public records and maps. It outlines the parcel and the house on record, draws the setback lines, and lists the zone with its floor area and lot coverage limits where that math is built in. It also flags slope, FEMA flood zones and USDA soil types. Those are the site conditions that quietly drive design and cost.

Zoning math is built in for a group of King and Snohomish County cities, Edmonds and Seattle among them. If a rule isn't covered for a given lot, the report says so. It won't guess.

Homeowners can print or download it to share with family, a lender or a designer. The company is plain about the limits. It's a planning estimate. It isn't a permit, a survey or a zoning approval, and the city or county still makes the final call at permit review.

WHEN THE NUMBERS NEED A SECOND LOOK

Some homeowners will want the report checked by people who build. Pacific Pro Group will meet them at the house for a consultation or site walk. The team compares the study with current local code, looks at access, slope and the existing structure, and talks through scope, permits and budget.

If the project moves ahead, one team carries it the whole way. That means the scope of work and a detailed feasibility review, then the specialists the site needs, whether that's a structural engineer, a land surveyor, a geotechnical engineer or an arborist. Design follows, then the permit set and city review. Finishes and fixtures get picked while the permit is in review, so the cost estimate is built on real selections before a construction contract is signed.

“Design, permits and construction all live under one roof here,” the company said.“Nobody has to carry their plans from office to office.”

PICKED BY LOCAL VOTERS

Earlier this year, readers named Pacific Pro Group the Bronze winner for Bathroom Remodeler in The Seattle Times Best in the PNW 2026, a public vote.

“That came from people we've worked for, and we don't take it lightly,” the team said.“A bathroom or a whole second floor, it gets planned with the same care.”

The free study is at . Homeowners who'd rather not do it themselves can call either office and the team will run it for them.

ABOUT PACIFIC PRO GROUP

Pacific Pro Group is a design-build general contractor based in Edmonds, Washington, serving homeowners across King and Snohomish counties. The company handles feasibility, design, permitting and construction for home additions, second-story additions, ADUs, custom homes, and kitchen and bath remodels, with one team from the first site visit through the final walkthrough. Learn more at: .

Edmonds headquarters: 144 Railroad Ave #307, Edmonds, WA 98020, (206) 446-5656.

Seattle office: 110 Lakeside Ave Ste 110F, Seattle, WA 98122, (425) 570-9340.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Nikitenko

Pacific Pro Group

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(206) 446-5656

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News Source: Pacific Pro Group