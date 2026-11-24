MENAFN - Market Press Release) Fonimo Showcases Secure VoIP Communication Through TLS and SRTP Encryption November 23, 2026 11:59 pm - Fonimo highlights its secure VoIP communication capabilities through TLS and SRTP encryption, helping protect SIP signaling and voice media during calls.

London,UK– November 24, 2026 – Fonimo, a white-label VoIP softphone platform, highlights its security capabilities through Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol (SRTP) encryption. These protocols help protect communication signaling and voice media, supporting secure and reliable VoIP communication for businesses, telecom operators, and service providers.

As businesses increasingly depend on internet-based communication, protecting voice conversations and communication data has become an important consideration. Softphone applications connect users through different networks and devices, making communication security an essential part of modern VoIP infrastructure.

Fonimo addresses these requirements by supporting TLS and SRTP encryption protocols. TLS helps secure SIP signaling during communication between the softphone and the server, while SRTP protects voice media during calls. Together, these technologies help reduce the risk of unauthorized access, interception, and eavesdropping during communication.

The platform is designed to support businesses that require secure communication across multiple devices. With compatibility across Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, Fonimo provides flexible access to VoIP communication while supporting encrypted connections.

Beyond encryption, Fonimo offers a range of capabilities designed to simplify softphone deployment and management. Its features include cloud provisioning, push notifications, team communication, and a centralized management console. These capabilities help businesses configure and manage their softphone environments while supporting users across different devices.

Fonimo also offers white-label customization, allowing telecom operators, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other businesses to introduce a branded softphone application. Organizations can customize the application with their own branding and align the platform with their communication requirements.

With its support for secure communication protocols, cross-platform compatibility, and customizable deployment options, Fonimo aims to help businesses establish a flexible communication environment that considers both user accessibility and communication security.

To learn more about Fonimo's security capabilities and white-label softphone solutions, visit

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a white-label VoIP softphone platform developed by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It enables telecom operators, ITSPs, MSPs, and enterprises to offer branded communication applications with voice calling, messaging, and other communication capabilities. The platform supports customization, cross-platform accessibility, and integration with SIP-based communication infrastructure.

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