MENAFN - Swissinfo) This week on Inside Geneva, host Imogen Foulkes goes behind the scenes of negotiations aimed at regulating lethal autonomous weapons, also known as killer robots. This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.

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Georgia Hinds of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warns that allowing machines and artificial intelligence (AI) to decide who lives or dies means“crossing a moral red line”.

Most countries want binding rules, but some big powers – including the United States and Russia – remain reluctant.

Semi-autonomous weapons are already being used in Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza. They are cheap and easy to build. Anna Hehir of the Future of Life Institute warns that, without regulation, there is a risk of proliferation to“individuals, non-state actors, criminal groups”.

Can diplomats reach an agreement? After long days and nights of negotiations, a consensus was reached on November 21: two more years to draft guidelines that could be either legally binding or optional. Campaigners, bitterly disappointed, described it as a“huge collective failure”.

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