Swiss Ice Cream Sales Boomed During Summer Heatwave
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Gli svizzeri hanno fatto incetta di gelati quest'estate
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Read more: Gli svizzeri hanno fatto incetta di gelati quest'e
This represents a 17% increase compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Glacesuisse producers' association.
Since the start of the year sales now stand at 42 million litres (+7.6% compared with last year). Ice lollies recorded an increase of almost 27%, ice cream pots 26% and ice cream cones over 17%.
Home consumption has not lagged behind either, with around 27 million litres sold in the first nine months – almost two-thirds of the total.
Here too, there has been an increase of almost 9% compared with 2025. Between July and September alone, over 10 million litres were sold in this sector.
Finally, the catering sector also enjoyed a positive summer, selling 2.3 million litres – 12.4% more than the previous year.More More Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scientists
This content was published on Sep 22, 2026 Research from Switzerland and Germany suggests the world is on track for more warming than official projections assume – with major implications for climate planning.Read more: Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scien
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