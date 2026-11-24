Italiano it Gli svizzeri hanno fatto incetta di gelati quest'estate Original Read more: Gli svizzeri hanno fatto incetta di gelati quest'e

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The hot summer provided a boon for Swiss ice-cream makers, when around 16.5 million litres of ice cream were sold. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss ice cream sales boomed during summer heatwave This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 10:56 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This represents a 17% increase compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Glacesuisse producers' association.

Since the start of the year sales now stand at 42 million litres (+7.6% compared with last year). Ice lollies recorded an increase of almost 27%, ice cream pots 26% and ice cream cones over 17%.

Home consumption has not lagged behind either, with around 27 million litres sold in the first nine months – almost two-thirds of the total.

Here too, there has been an increase of almost 9% compared with 2025. Between July and September alone, over 10 million litres were sold in this sector.

Finally, the catering sector also enjoyed a positive summer, selling 2.3 million litres – 12.4% more than the previous year.

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