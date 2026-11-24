Jungfraubahn Plans Swiss 'James Bond' Cablecar Takeover
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Jungfraubahn veut s'emparer de Schilthornbahn
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Read more: Jungfraubahn veut s'emparer de Schilthor
The majority shareholders of the latter, holding 52.3% of the share capital and voting rights, have already approved the transaction.
A settlement agreement has been reached between the two ski lift companies, according to a press release. The takeover bid, involving a potential capital increase, runs until December 9.
“The shared objective is to lay the foundations for the long-term strengthening of both companies and to continue to promote the Jungfrau region as a leading tourist destination,” the statement added.
The transaction“is expected to create synergies and promote financial stability as well as the continued development of Schilthornbahn”.
The Schilthornbahn will become a subsidiary of Jungfraubahn Holding and will retain its operational autonomy, local identity, brand and regional roots.More More Riding to the“Top of Europe”
This content was published on Nov 18, 2009Read more: Riding to the“Top of Eu
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