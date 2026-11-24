Français fr Jungfraubahn veut s'emparer de Schilthornbahn Original Read more: Jungfraubahn veut s'emparer de Schilthor

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Jungfraubahn Holding, which operates, amongst other things, the Jungfrau cable cars in the Swiss Alps, plans to acquire all the shares in its rival, Schilthornbahn, at a price of CHF1,800 per share. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Jungfraubahn plans Swiss 'James Bond' cablecar takeover This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 12:56 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The majority shareholders of the latter, holding 52.3% of the share capital and voting rights, have already approved the transaction.

A settlement agreement has been reached between the two ski lift companies, according to a press release. The takeover bid, involving a potential capital increase, runs until December 9.

“The shared objective is to lay the foundations for the long-term strengthening of both companies and to continue to promote the Jungfrau region as a leading tourist destination,” the statement added.

The transaction“is expected to create synergies and promote financial stability as well as the continued development of Schilthornbahn”.

The Schilthornbahn will become a subsidiary of Jungfraubahn Holding and will retain its operational autonomy, local identity, brand and regional roots.

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