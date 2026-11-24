Français fr Le Tarier des prés est l'oiseau de l'année de BirdLife Suisse Original Read more: Le Tarier des prés est l'oiseau de l'année de BirdLife S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Winchat has been named Bird of the Year by BirdLife Switzerland. This small bird, which was still found throughout Switzerland in the last century, is now under threat. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Whinchat named Swiss Bird of the Year This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 13:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Flower-rich meadows are its natural habitat, and these are becoming increasingly rare.

Significant populations of the Whinchat still live in alpine areas, at altitudes of between 1,600 and 2,100 metres. However, the bird has virtually disappeared from the Swiss Plateau. Its population is currently estimated at between 6,000 and 9,000 pairs.

The intensive farming of flower-rich meadows is the cause of the decline of the Whinchat in Switzerland. Over-fertilisation causes the grass to grow rapidly. The flowers, smothered, can no longer grow, and with them disappear the insects on which the young birds feed.

Meadows are also being mown earlier and earlier, right in the middle of the whinchat's breeding season. The birds then die, caught up in the mowing machinery.

According to BirdLife Switzerland, Switzerland's agricultural policy must be changed so that meadows regain their colour and once again become hospitable to certain birds. At present, incentives favour excessively large herds of livestock, which require ever more intensive use of grassland.

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This content was published on Oct 6, 2025 Around 2,200 birdwatchers counted a total of 35,253 migratory birds in Switzerland over the weekend, as part of the EuroBirdwatch campaign.

Read more: More than 35,000 migratory birds spotted in Switze