Deutsch de Swissmint gibt neue 25-Franken-Goldmünze heraus Original Read more: Swissmint gibt neue 25-Franken-Goldmünze h

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Mint is launching a limited-edition CHF25 gold coin this week. This collector's item combines various elements from historic Swiss gold coins dating from 1871 and from 1955 to 1959. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swissmint issuing new CHF25 gold coin This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 14:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The new coin's 'proof' quality is 5,000, Swissmint announced. The issue price in the official online shop is CHF715.

The coin is made of a 900-fine gold alloy, weighs 5.64 grams and has a diameter of 20 millimetres. The obverse features the Swiss coat of arms set against a background of flowering alpine rose branches, complemented by the inscription Switzerland and the year 2026.

This design is based on the first CHF20 gold coins minted in Bern in 1871. At that time, these were trial strikes produced in accordance with the specifications of the Latin Monetary Union, which never entered circulation.

It was not until 1883 that the first regular Swiss CHF20 gold coin, bearing the portrait of Helvetia, was issued. This was followed in 1897 by the famous 'Goldvreneli', which became one of the best-known Swiss gold coins.

The rare trial strikes from 1871 are now considered“coveted rarities of Swiss numismatics”, according to Swissmint.

The reverse side of the coins feature the Swiss cross, the face value and the inscription Confoederatio Helvetica. In doing so, Swissmint pays homage to the classic CHF25 gold coins from 1955, 1956 and 1959.

Those coins were also never put into regular circulation and were largely melted down by the Swiss National Bank. Consequently, only a remaining stock of 20,000 specimens of each still exist.

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